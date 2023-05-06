With the bulk of free agency and the NFL draft in the rearview mirror, News Bills writers Jay Skurski, Mark Gaughan and Ryan O'Halloran tackle a few of the issues facing the team.

What are your expectations for the Bills' top two draft picks, tight end Dalton Kincaid and guard O'Cyrus Torrence, as rookies?

Jay: The Bills didn't use a first- and fourth-round pick on Kincaid to make him a small part of the offense. At least, they shouldn't have.

The Bills have been slow to thrust rookies into big roles, but that hasn't really been true of their first-round draft picks, other than Kaiir Elam. Tre'Davious White, Josh Allen, Tremaine Edmunds and Ed Oliver all played prominent roles in their first professional season, and I expect Kincaid to do the same. For that to be true, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey will have to drastically change the way he uses two tight ends on the field at the same time.

The Bills did little of that last year, but Kincaid has a clear path to playing time in the slot. Traditionally, tight ends do not make a quick adjustment to the NFL game, but the Bills don't need Kincaid to learn all the ins and outs of the position right away. They simply need him to get open and catch the ball. I'll say 50 catches for 550 yards and five touchdowns.

Torrence doesn't have as clear a path to immediate playing time, unless he comes into training camp and shows right away that he's the best option at right guard ahead of Ryan Bates. My expectation is Bates begins the season as the starter at right guard, but Torrence enters the lineup at the first sign of adversity. That could come from an injury or a benching on another spot on the offensive line. In that case, Bates would move to that position, making room for Torrence to get into the lineup at right guard. I'll say Torrence starts 10 games as a rookie.

Mark: It’s not easy for rookie tight ends to make a huge impact because of the complexity of the position. But if the Bills keep Kincaid mostly as a slot receiver, they can shorten his on-ramp. Most rookie tight ends don’t step into a high-powered offense with an elite quarterback. Some successful rookie receiving tight ends and their numbers: San Francisco’s George Kittle 43-515, Baltimore’s Mark Andrews 34-552, Philadelphia’s Dallas Goedert (33-334), Minnesota’s T.J. Hockenson 45-519 (that’s pro-rated if he had played 17 games). I’ll say 44 for 490 for Kincaid, and I’d call those optimistic numbers. Torrence starts 17 games at right guard.

Ryan: For Kincaid, I will predict a notch below Kyle Pitts (68 catches for 1,026 yards but only one touchdown) after the Falcons drafted him fourth overall in 2021 and a tick above Noah Fant (No. 20 to Denver in '19, 40-562-1).

You don’t draft a player in the first round and make him a decoy or part-time player. Somewhere in the range of 55-750-5 should be in the offing.

I might be on an island, but I don’t think Ryan Bates is automatically demoted at right guard to make way for Torrence. Like all draft picks, the long game must be considered. If Bates keeps his spot this year, he can move to center in 2024 if the Bills move on from veteran Mitch Morse. The expectation for Torrence is to simply be ready to play right or left guard in case Bates and/or Connor McGovern get nicked up or Morse is injured and Bates has to move to center.

Did the Jets, Miami or New England do anything with their draft picks to close the gap on the Bills?

Jay: The Patriots moved back three spots in the first round and still were able to draft Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez at No. 17 overall. According to ESPN's draft predictor, there was less than a 1% chance Gonzalez would be available beyond pick No. 15, so to get him where they did was great work by the Patriots. Now that we've got complimenting Bill Belichick out of the way, does this close the gap on the Bills? Not really. Gonzalez might end up being a nice player, but do you like Mac Jones' chances of matching points with Josh Allen? I don't, either. Defense was not the problem for New England, but the Patriots still used their first three picks on that side of the ball, then traded up in the fourth round ... for a kicker. New England's draft was fine, but it's not likely to keep anyone in the Bills' front office up at night.

Make-or-break season? Bills GM says plan is to 'go for it year after year' You can find the video clips from Beane's introductory press conference in May 2017 when he said the goal is "sustained success." That has not wavered.

The Dolphins had just four draft picks, but their second-rounder, South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith, was a player some believed could go in the first round. We have to factor in the Dolphins' trades for Bradley Chubb and Jalen Ramsey in evaluating this draft class, since they sent a first-rounder to Denver for Chubb at the trade deadline and a third-rounder to the Los Angeles Rams for Ramsey this offseason. Those moves should help the defense, so in that sense, they closed the gap.

It's a similar story for the Jets, who used draft capital in part to acquire quarterback Aaron Rodgers. That trade makes them better and closes the gap on the Bills. The Jets' top pick, edge rusher Will McDonald IV, has good speed and could be a problem for the Bills' offensive line, but he figures to be a part-time player as a rookie. Center Joe Tippmann, picked No. 43 overall in the second round, also figures to start early in his career, providing he can get up to speed quickly as a rookie.

Mark: Obviously, the big offseason moves in the division were the Jets’ aquisition of Aaron Rodgers and Miami’s trade for cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Those closed the gap on the Bills. But no, the draft didn’t do more to close the gap. I think the Bills potentially could get more impact out of their top two picks than the Jets, Miami and New England.

I like the Jets’ top two picks. Outside linebacker Will McDonald gives the Jets another speedy, bendy edge rusher. He’s too light (239 pounds) to play three downs as a rookie or maybe ever, and he’s “overdrafted” at 15th overall. But the Jets don’t need him to play first downs, with all the size they have on the D-line. McDonald is a guy who wouldn’t be ideal for some teams (like the Bills) but is a great fit for the Jets. I can see his speed causing the Bills issues. Center Joe Tippmann is a high-floor, solid second rounder.

New England went defense with their first three picks, an immediate starter at corner in Christian Gonzalez, an intriguing tweener defensive end in Keion White and linebacker Marte Mapu. But we already expected the Patriots’ defense to be good. The thing they’re missing is elite juice on offense. Miami had only two picks in the top 196.

Ryan: N-O.

The Jets didn’t do themselves any favors in the draft. No offensive tackle help? Yikes for new quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The Dolphins’ draft was a total wash. They had no picks in the top 50, two in the top 196 and three in the top 237.

New England didn’t move the needle. The Patriots took a kicker and a punter. Enough said.

How significant is the signing of veteran defensive tackle Poona Ford?

Jay: Very, especially considering when he signed. The Bills wisely waited until after the deadline passed for free agent signings to count toward the compensatory draft pick formula, which means they should be in line for a third-round draft pick next year after losing Tremaine Edmunds in free agency.

There was reported interest in Ford in March, which shows the Bills have had an eye on him for a while – for good reason. He has a good chance to be the primary backup to DaQuan Jones at 1-technique defensive tackle. Given how much the Bills rotate along the defensive line, he could see between 30% and 40% of the defensive snaps. That's a significant number for a player signed in May. Ford also puts Tim Settle squarely on the roster bubble entering training camp, another reason the addition is significant. The only part of the move I don't get is why it's just for one year. That does nothing to address the position long term, which General Manager Brandon Beane had referenced before the draft as being a concern.

Mark: Significant for a May signing. He’s going to be the third, fourth or fifth defensive tackle, but my bet is on No. 3. I think he represents a big threat to the snaps of Tim Settle. He can play the run and gives some pass rush, but let’s not go overboard. He had two sacks in both 2020 and 2021 and three sacks in 2022. He’s not as good a pass rusher as a healthy Jordan Phillips. But he also offers some versatility in that he can play both DT spots and can play more head-up on linemen, as he did some with Seattle. I think there’s a good chance he supplants Settle as the top backup to DaQuan Jones at the 1-technique position.

Ryan: It was just about critical the Bills addressed defensive tackle after not drafting one. All we’ve heard since the day after the Cincinnati loss was the need to improve the defensive line.

Ford can be a wide body on early downs to clog up the line of scrimmage against the run and has contributed as a pass rusher (7½ sacks). What I like about Ford is his availability. The Bills’ line was banged up throughout 2022 and Ford missed one game in four seasons as a starter in Seattle.

After free agency and the draft, there still isn't much clarity at middle linebacker. Who is the current favorite to start in Week 1?

Jay: Tyrel Dodson. I'd bet money that he's in the position on the first day of training camp, meaning someone is going to have to take the job from him. Dodson started three games last year – the three Edmunds missed because of injury. I'm not ready to say Dodson will hold the job for all, or even most, of the 2023 season, but for Week 1, he should be considered the favorite.

Mark: My money is on Terrell Bernard to do enough in training camp to win the job for Week 1. The one thing I like about Bernard is he has good instincts. I could see A.J. Klein and even Baylon Spector starting a game at some point in the season as a fill-in. I’ll call Tyrel Dodson a long shot. If the Week 1 opponent is the Jets, with Aaron Rodgers at QB and Breece Hall at running back, that would be a tough assignment for whoever wins the job.

Ryan: A.J. Klein, it’s your lucky day. I’ll guess he gets the opening-game nod over Terrell Bernard.

But how much will the middle linebacker even play? The signs sure suggest the Bills will play more “dime” (six defensive backs) personnel, which would, theoretically, cornerbacks TreDavious White, Taron Johnson and Kaiir Elam/Dane Jackson, safeties Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer and Taylor Rapp, edge rushers Von Miller and Greg Rousseau, defensive linemen Ed Oliver and Ford/Jordan Phillips/DaQuan Jones and linebacker Matt Milano.