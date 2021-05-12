Bills roundtable: Prime time, what's the opener, most anticipated game and more

Jay: Kansas City. Not just because it means a trip to Joe’s for the best barbecue ever, either. The Bills need to see how they stack up against the AFC’s best. It was clear in the AFC championship game that the Bills are not on Kansas City’s level just yet. It remains to be seen how much this offseason closed the gap, if at all.

Mark: Bills at Dolphins. The first meeting, especially, will be a “holy war” game for Miami because the Bills knocked the Dolphins out of the playoffs in Week 17 last year – to the tune of 56-26. A Bills at Miami season opener would be the NFL handing the Dolphins raw meat.

Jason: The Buccaneers, whenever it's scheduled. They're the defending Super Bowl champions and Buffalo getting what may be a final crack at Tom Brady makes for a great story. Of course, it’s less important than the game against the Chiefs, which could determine the site of the AFC championship game. But if we're picking just one game, I’m looking forward to Tampa. The Bills ought to get two cracks against Kansas City, anyway, assuming a rematch in the playoffs.

The Bills opened at 10.5 wins on the early over/under totals. Are you under or over at this point?