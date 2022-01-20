Bills roundtable: Do Bills need to beat Chiefs for season to be a success?

Skurski: Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde. Sorry, I can’t pick just one, but it’s only fitting to include Poyer and Hyde together. The Bills’ All-Pro safeties are the dual engines that make the NFL’s No. 1 defense go. Buffalo’s secondary has survived the loss of All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White up until this point, but it will face its greatest test Sunday. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his two favorite weapons – receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce – put on a clinic last year in the AFC championship game, and that was with White on the field. The Bills responded in October, but it’s going to be tough to count on recording four takeaways again, like they did in the Week 5 win. If they can get one or two, though, that may be enough to tilt the scales Buffalo’s way. Hyde’s interception last week against the Patriots was perhaps the best defensive play of the season for the Bills, and played a huge part in the blowout win. Poyer and Hyde are responsible for communicating the coverage calls in the secondary, and that communication will be critical. Without White, the Bills’ safeties need to each play their best game of the season.