Bills roundtable: Do Bills need to beat Chiefs for season to be a success?

The Buffalo Bills are again facing the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL playoffs, and the Chiefs remain the measuring stick in the AFC until someone knocks them off.
If the Bills can, Buffalo will be making its first trip to back-to-back AFC championship games since the 1992 and '93 playoffs. If the Bills can't, they face another offseason of attempting to figure out how to take the next steps.
But how does a Bills organization on the ascent and its fans measure success, and how will the 2021 season that began with Super Bowl aspirations be viewed based on Sunday's results?
That's where we start this edition of our Bills roundtable with News Bills reporters Jay Skurski, Katherine Fitzgerald, Mark Gaughan and Jason Wolf.
Do the Bills have to beat the Chiefs for this season to be considered a success?
Allen’s statistics this season fell a little shy of his franchise-record passing totals of 2020. But Allen’s numbers still were spectacular. He produced 42 touchdowns and 5,160 yards, ranking second and fourth, respectively, in the NFL.
Skurski: Yes. The buzz of beating the Patriots in such a convincing way has Bills fans riding high, but a loss to Kansas City would be a crash landing. This season was all about advancing beyond the stage the Bills reached last year, which was the AFC championship game. Or, to put it another way: Super Bowl or bust. That’s setting the bar high, but that’s what the expectations were for this team coming into 2021.
The Bills spent the offseason building a roster that could beat the Chiefs, then went out and proved they could do so in the regular season. Failing to do so again in the playoffs would represent a step back, and create the narrative that the Bills can’t get past the Chiefs when it matters most.
For most franchises, losing in the playoffs at Arrowhead Stadium would be an acceptable end to the season, but the Bills aren’t most franchises. All of the droughts inherited by this coaching staff and front office – a playoff appearance, an AFC East title, a postseason victory – are behind them, except the last and most substantial one.
They have legitimate championship aspirations. Falling short of that would make this season a disappointment.
Fitzgerald: Yes. It feels a little intense to say yes here, but if the Bills lose, they’ll have a worse regular-season record than last year and will have lost to the same opponent a round earlier in the playoffs. It’s hard to call that a success when the team is raising their standards – which is a good a thing.
When the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs met in Week 5, Rousseau had one of the best games of his season in a 38-20 win, earning the league's weekly honors. He intercepted quarterback Patrick Mahomes, sacked him, had a tackle for loss and five tackles.
Last season’s mark of 13-3 was always going to be hard to match, even with the additional game, and it is hard to win in the NFL. So this is more looking at the losses themselves. The 0-5 in close games stands out to me. All that said, any areas of improvement that the regular season highlighted can be somewhat absolved by a deep run.
The Bills have reached the time of year that really matters. It’s a positive to have won the division again. It’s a positive to have trounced the Patriots in the rubber match. But the Bills aren’t building a franchise around being content with simply beating the Patriots or running the AFC East. They have to get a little deeper in the playoffs.
Gaughan: No. If they get blown out by the Chiefs like last year in the AFC title game, that will be bad. But if they play reasonably well and lose, it was a successful season. While the Bills didn’t have as good a record as last year, they repeated as AFC East champs. Josh Allen had another great season. The defense ranked No. 1 in the NFL after ranking 16th last season.
Maybe the pass rush won’t be good enough Sunday vs. Patrick Mahomes. But how much better did you realistically want the defense to get in one year? The Bills destroyed their arch enemy in the playoffs in one of the greatest wins in team history. Maybe the third greatest at Orchard Park (after 51-3 and The Comeback). All of that equals a good year.
Are the Bills clearly better than the Chiefs? C'mon. Nobody could answer yes. They’re close. If the Chiefs and Bills played 10 times on a neutral field in Yuma, Ariz., they’d go 5-5. Of course, Bills fans are going to be disappointed if the team loses. Crushed. Fine. The emotional attachment is why it’s so much fun for fans.
I’m certain Chiefs fans would not agree with this, but I think the Kansas City season would still be a success if they lose close to the Bills. What? There’s no happiness unless your team goes to the Super Bowl? Should the Chiefs be ashamed of losing to Allen and the Bills? No way – and vice versa.
Again, barring a blowout loss Sunday, I say most Bills fans will wake up March 1 and say to themselves, the 2021 season was a load of fun.
Wolf: I’m tempted to say yes, because losing in the playoffs at Kansas City wouldn’t reflect an improvement over last season. It could even be considered a step back, considering this defeat would come in the divisional round instead of in the AFC championship game.
But the question isn’t about improvement. It’s about whether this season would be considered a success, even if they lose to the Chiefs. And that’s a resounding yes. The Bills won a second consecutive AFC East championship, capturing back-to-back division titles for the first time since the 1990 and ’91 seasons, and obliterated the New England Patriots 47-17 in the first home playoff game with a full crowd in a generation.
Josh Allen orchestrated an historic beatdown, leading Buffalo to touchdowns on seven consecutive drives as the Bills became the first team in NFL history to not punt, attempt a field goal or commit a turnover in a single game. Bills fans can feel good about that result for a while.
"I’m so focused on trying to be the best quarterback for this team, the best teammate I can be, and try to win football games for this team," Allen said.
Who other than Josh Allen will be the Bills’ most important player Sunday?
Skurski: Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde. Sorry, I can’t pick just one, but it’s only fitting to include Poyer and Hyde together. The Bills’ All-Pro safeties are the dual engines that make the NFL’s No. 1 defense go. Buffalo’s secondary has survived the loss of All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White up until this point, but it will face its greatest test Sunday. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his two favorite weapons – receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce – put on a clinic last year in the AFC championship game, and that was with White on the field. The Bills responded in October, but it’s going to be tough to count on recording four takeaways again, like they did in the Week 5 win. If they can get one or two, though, that may be enough to tilt the scales Buffalo’s way. Hyde’s interception last week against the Patriots was perhaps the best defensive play of the season for the Bills, and played a huge part in the blowout win. Poyer and Hyde are responsible for communicating the coverage calls in the secondary, and that communication will be critical. Without White, the Bills’ safeties need to each play their best game of the season.
Fitzgerald: Devin Singletary. The defense as a whole will need to win the turnover battle, but in singling out one other player, I’ll go with Motor. He had just 25 yards on six carries in the October meeting, with Zack Moss getting a bigger role. But Singletary has been critical to the Bills’ recent run, and the team will need to continue to have that threat to open up the offense.
Gaughan: Flip a coin. I’ll pick two: Jerry Hughes and Ed Oliver. The Bills aren’t going to get many sacks. Mahomes was the third hardest QB to sack in the league. But they need to get some heat on him.
Wolf: Devin Singletary. The Bills’ running back has scored eight touchdowns in the last five weeks and has scored twice in each of the last three games. He’s received double-digit carries in each of the last five games and has surpassed 80 rushing yards in four of those five. Not only does his success take pressure off Josh Allen and the passing game, but if the Bills can effectively run the ball and chew time off the clock, it’ll limit how much Patrick Mahomes and the explosive Chiefs offense are on the field.
“I had a feeling if we wanted to get to the Super Bowl, we were going to have to beat them,” Bills safety Jordan Poyer said. “Here we are some ‘X’ amount of weeks later in that position for a great opportunity if we go play our best football.”
Who throws for more yards, Allen or Patrick Mahomes?
Skurski: Allen. The Bills’ No. 1 pass defense allowed just one 300-yard passer all season – Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady. That includes holding Mahomes to 272 yards in the first meeting, some of which came near the end when the Bills were content to trade yards for points off the clock. Allen, meanwhile, threw for 315 yards in that meeting.
Fitzgerald: Allen. Mahomes is wildly talented, but I think the Buffalo defense holds up here. In the last meeting, Kansas City’s opening drive lasted 17 plays, only to end in a field goal. Later in the game, Mahomes led Kansas City to the Buffalo 8-yard line before he was intercepted. So, he’s still going to throw for plenty of yards, but the bend-don’t-break Bills defense will help minimize the total.
Gaughan: Allen, no matter which way it goes. Either the Bills’ offense stays hot and he has a huge game, or the Bills are playing from behind and he has to throw to catch up.
Wolf: Josh Allen. This is less a reflection of Allen’s superiority over Mahomes than it is the Bills’ passing defense outclassing the Chiefs. Even without Tre’Davious White, the Bills managed to finish the season with the NFL’s top pass defense. The Bills’ defense was the only unit in the league to allow fewer than 3,000 passing yards this season (2,771). The Chiefs’ pass defense ranks 27th, after allowing 4,273 passing yards.