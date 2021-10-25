Bills roundtable at the bye: Unsung hero? Biggest surprise? Biggest concern?

Wolf: Mitchell Trubisky. The former No. 2 overall pick and backup quarterback was highlighted by Hyde and Poyer for running all over the field in practice and helping the defense prepare to face Patrick Mahomes during the week leading up to Buffalo’s 38-20 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. But his contribution to the marquee victory was largely and rightfully overshadowed in the aftermath of the game. The Bills hope he remains an unsung hero. But he’s terrific insurance, in the event Allen has to miss any time.

What has been the biggest surprise so far?

Jay: Precisely nobody saw Knox leading NFL tight ends in touchdown catches through six weeks. Knox, who suffered a fractured hand against Tennessee, has taken the step forward so many hoped he would with five touchdown catches. The physical talent has always been there, and now the production is catching up to the potential. The hope is he’ll only miss a few weeks. Given how big of a role he’s played on offense, he won’t be an easy player to replace.