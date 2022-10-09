Bills rookies Khalil Shakir and James Cook make memories in 38-3 drubbing of Steelers

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs needed just four words to dryly describe how he thought the Bills rookie class faired on Sunday: “They did all right.”

Diggs paused for a few seconds for laughter before hammering his point. “That’s it,” he added.

Diggs’ analysis aside, two of the Buffalo Bills offensive rookies made Sunday memorable. Wide receiver Khalil Shakir and running back James Cook each logged his first NFL touchdown in the Bills’ 38-3 shellacking of the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium.

Between the two, Shakir’s moment came first, a 24-yard touchdown reception just before halftime.

“I just had a shoot route across the field,” Shakir said. “They were in man coverage, so I just noticed that and just took off.”

Cook’s fourth-quarter touchdown marked the first rushing touchdown of the season by a Bills running back. The Bills' first 16 touchdowns on offense this year, including four in the first half against Pittsburgh, have either been a Josh Allen pass or an Allen run.

The Bills started that drive on their 35-yard line, after a missed field goal by Pittsburgh. Diggs had a 41-yard catch on the first play. Cook needed just one more play to finish the job.

He ran up the middle for about 10 yards before cutting left and heading toward the end zone.

“I think it was a good read by him, good cut,” coach Sean McDermott said. “The O-line did a good job, and it looked like he had some blocking down the field.”

Once he crossed the plane, Cook kept going. He shot out of the back left corner of the end zone, and he jumped right into the stands to celebrate.

“Yeah, that was fun,” said Cook, who did not pre-plan the jump. “I just ran. I just ran and jumped in the crowd. That was it.”

Even if not premeditated, the jump got good reviews from McDermott.

“That's great,” McDermott said. “Here's a young man that played at Georgia, not really from around here, but he's adjusting and (knows) enough to give Bills Mafia what they so deserve. And I think that's pretty cool to watch a young man to have the wherewithal after his first touchdown and the awareness to celebrate that with the fans, so that's special. It's a feel-good moment, for sure.”

Cook finished with 31 yards on four carries, the 24-yard touchdown run accounting for the bulk of that.

Buffalo was already up by three touchdowns when Shakir scored. The Bills were never in danger of losing, but the two touchdowns for the respective rookies still brought some satisfaction. Both Cook and Shakir have had limited playing time so far this year. In both cases, teammates and coaches reiterated that bigger opportunities would come.

Cook has played in each game this season, but the second-round pick has had some early rookie growing pains. He entered Sunday's game with 58 yards on 13 carries in four games. He fumbled his first touch in the NFL.

Shakir, meanwhile, has been inactive twice, a product of the Bills’ depth at wide receiver entering the year and the luxury of allowing him time to develop. But as the team has worked through multiple injuries, Shakir’s been thrust into games.

“Talk about a guy like Shakir who gets thrown in the starting lineup,” Allen said. “We're down two slot guys, and he goes in there and has a great day.”

The Bills knew by Friday that they would be without receivers Jamison Crowder, who was put on injured reserve Saturday, and Jake Kumerow. Isaiah McKenzie was questionable and was still in concussion protocol Friday. McKenzie was inactive Sunday.

A week after logging his first catch in the NFL in Baltimore, Shakir got his first start. In the days leading up to the game, Shakir readied for a multitude of roles.

“It’s just doing whatever they want me to do,” Shakir said Wednesday. “If it’s everything – today, it was more in the slot, so just doing whatever they want me to that day. … That was today’s plan, whatever tomorrow’s plan is, I’ll be ready for that as well.”

Shakir’s first touch of the day came on a kick return. Veteran running back Taiwan Jones was on to return the opening kickoff, but after he muffed it, Shakir came on to return the Steelers’ second – and final – kick of the day.

Shakir said special teams coach Matthew Smiley had told him during the week that he would be part of the return game.

“I got plenty of reps throughout the week, so was just doing my job,” Shakir said.

He ran it back 34 yards before he was pushed out of bounds. Two plays later, Shakir came up big for the Bills again.

On second-and-10 from the Bills 35, Allen threw into traffic in the middle of the field. Shakir pulled it in for a stellar 31-yard catch.

“I look at it as: If Josh has enough trust to throw it up to me, with (that) many guys around me, then I’ve got to do my part,” Shakir said. “So, he just threw it up, and honestly, just found the ball, made a play, and wasn’t trying to do too much or too little there – just trying to do my job.”

Shakir circles back to the straightforward idea of doing his job again and again. But the rookie did have a lengthy job description.

If anyone can understand what Shakir’s preparation was like, it’s third-year receiver Gabe Davis.

“Yeah, I mean I played that same role two years ago, my rookie year. I know how it is,” Davis said. “It’s just a commitment and a certain type of discipline to this game. And Khalil has that, and he’s going to be a great player.”

The Bills drafted Shakir with the expectation that he would back up multiple roles on the offense, similar to how Davis did as a rookie. Since then, Davis carved out a larger role in the offense. The Bills hope Shakir can eventually follow a similar trajectory. Davis had three catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns Sunday.

Toward the end of the first half, Shakir had a 20-yard catch. But on the next play, he dropped the pass. On the same drive, Allen would look Shakir’s way again, this time resulting in the 24-yard touchdown.

After the game, when Shakir was asked about the touchdown, he quickly moved to the drop, a testament to his tendency to self-critique in hopes of improving.

“It felt good. Really good,” Shakir said. “Beat myself up on that drop that I had. Tragic. I was feeling myself a little too much, trying to get out of there and I was beating myself up pretty bad.”

Shakir said it meant a lot for Allen to still trust him after the drop. It helped that Allen and the rest of the team has seen all the work Shakir has put in since the Bills traded up to draft him in the fifth round.

“We knew since Khalil came into OTAs that he was going to be a good player,” Davis said. “He’s been consistent, he listens, he’s a smart player. To see him have games like that, it’s no surprise to us.”

Shakir’s touchdown was his last reception of the day. He was targeted five times, the final attempt tipped at the line by Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward. Shakir finished with 75 yards on his three catches.

Cook said he’ll probably give the ball from his touchdown to his mom, Varondria Burnett. But plans can change very quickly when it comes to what to do with a first-touchdown football. Shakir can attest to that.

“A lot of guys have planned celebrations and things like that, and I always told myself that I was going to keep the first football that I scored,” Shakir said on his touchdown. “I was like, obviously I’d keep it. But for some reason, I threw it.”

Luckily, his quarterback was able to get him the ball one final time.

“Josh brought it to me and was like, ‘What are you doing?’” Shakir said. “I was like, ‘My bad, appreciate it.’ It was a good feeling.”