Bills rookie Zack Moss out for the postseason

Buffalo Bills rookie running back Zack Moss will miss the remainder of the postseason, his agent and coach Sean McDermott confirmed.

Moss' agent, Jamal Tooson, said Moss "avoided major injury" and "in is in good spirits."

The Bills have Devin Singletary, T.J. Yeldon and Taiwan Jones on the roster. Antonio Williams, who scored two touchdowns in the regular season finale, is on the practice squad.

"We'll look at guys on our roster that we have a lot of confidence in," McDermott said, noting that he was comfortable with the running backs on the Bills' roster.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

A 2020 third-round pick out of Utah, Moss had 21 yards on seven carries and 26 yards on four catches against the Colts. For the season, he had 112 rushes for 481 yards and four touchdowns. He also had 14 receptions for 95 yards and a score.

McDermott said he didn't have details on whether the injury would impact Moss' offseason.

"Overall, I think we'll be fine," he said. "It's just a matter of seeing what happens the next couple of days and the information that comes in.