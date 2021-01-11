 Skip to main content
Bills rookie Zack Moss out for the postseason
Bills rookie Zack Moss out for the postseason

Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss (20) leaves the game with an injury during the fourth quarter at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. 

Buffalo Bills rookie running back Zack Moss will miss the remainder of the postseason, his agent and coach Sean McDermott confirmed. 

Moss' agent, Jamal Tooson, said Moss "avoided major injury" and "in is in good spirits."

The Bills have Devin Singletary, T.J. Yeldon and Taiwan Jones on the roster. Antonio Williams, who scored two touchdowns in the regular season finale, is on the practice squad. 

"We'll look at guys on our roster that we have a lot of confidence in," McDermott said, noting that he was comfortable with the running backs on the Bills' roster. 

A 2020 third-round pick out of Utah, Moss had 21 yards on seven carries and 26 yards on four catches against the Colts. For the season, he had 112 rushes for 481 yards and four touchdowns. He also had 14 receptions for 95 yards and a score.

McDermott said he didn't have details on whether the injury would impact Moss' offseason.

"Overall, I think we'll be fine," he said. "It's just a matter of seeing what happens the next couple of days and the information that comes in. 

"It’s his time to step up," McDermott said. "This is what he’s worked all his life for. Devin is a guy who has worked extremely hard through the course of his career. He’s no stranger to hard work. He’s not stranger to carrying the load. This team is 100% confident in Devin Singletary."

