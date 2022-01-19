Bills rookie tackle Tommy Doyle's big-man touchdown a byproduct of big win, hard work

Doyle tied what was, at that point, his season-high snap count in Week 16 at New England with nine snaps on offense. The next three games brought 18, 19 and 11 snaps, respectively.

“I love the way he approaches his job on a daily basis,” coach Sean McDermott said Monday. “He comes in, he works, doesn't say all that much. Very professional in his approach, even for a young player. And just seems to take the mindset of earning his right to play, earning his right to be on this team. And I think that's a healthy mindset in the right mindset, quite honestly, for a young player.”

Daboll has praised Doyle’s ability to do whatever the team asks. Often, that’s being used as the extra offensive lineman. The wild-card game against the Patriots was just the latest example.

Three different times, the Bills brought in Doyle as the extra lineman on third-and-1. It led to three first downs, as the Bills picked up 12 yards on those three runs – two from running back Devin Singletary and one from Allen.

While Doyle’s role has gone up lately, he endeared himself to both Buffalo fans and people who love fun in general long before he took the field.