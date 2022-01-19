Bills rookie tackle Tommy Doyle's big-man touchdown a byproduct of big win, hard work

It took 14 playoff games and 12 years for Emmanuel Sanders to do something that Buffalo Bills rookie offensive tackle Tommy Doyle did Saturday. Quarterback Josh Allen was quick to point that out, as he also converted the wide receiver’s experience to football years.
“Well, I'm sick for Emmanuel Sanders, because he's played 100 years in this league, and tonight was his first playoff touchdown,” Allen said after Saturday’s game. “Tommy Doyle plays one game and gets a touchdown. He’s a ... lineman.”
Doyle had the Bills’ final touchdown, a one-yard pass from Allen, in Buffalo’s 47-17 shellacking of the New England Patriots on Saturday. It was a huge moment for Doyle, a fifth-round pick in 2021, who’s become a bigger part of the Bills' offense lately. The 6-foot-8, 320-pound lineman has been an asset in the Bills’ six-linemen sets, even if the touchdown is what fans will remember.
“We called the play in the huddle, I obviously knew it was coming,” said Doyle, who was wide open. “We got the look we wanted. I just felt real dialed-in in the moment. Executed the play, caught the ball and after that, I kind of blacked out.
“I looked into the crowd, saw how hyped up everyone was, so I figured I might as well go jump in the crowd.”
It was his first touchdown since at least youth football, and even then, he’s not sure how long back that goes.
“I know that I never scored in high school,” he said.
His teammates swarmed the celebration, too, as the touchdown put the Bills up by 37. Bills left guard Ryan Bates was nearby as Doyle jumped into the stands and knocked a fan’s chicken-wing shaped hat to the ground as he jumped back down.
A shot from WGRZ caught Bates nonchalantly placing the chicken wing on his head, yelling “I’m a chicken wing! I’m a (expletive) chicken wing!” and then handing it right back and returning to work.
Doyle didn’t realize that had happened until he saw a video after the game, but he and teammates have definitely brought it up to Bates since.
“Yeah, (Bates is) like, ‘I don't know, the chicken wing fell off the guy’s head,’ and he kind of just was in the moment, and that’s what he decided to do,” Doyle said. “Then he ended up giving the hat back to the guy. So shout out to Ryan Bates, stand-up guy, he gave the chicken wing hat back to the guy.”
It is nearly universally loved when an offensive lineman scores a big-guy touchdown. To do so against a rival in a playoff blowout seems like icing on the big man’s cake.
Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll downplayed it at first, saying the team is just happy when anyone scores. Daboll, a mad scientist who dialed up seven touchdowns on seven drives, does recognize that others have a less sterile approach.
“I know there’s these big guys that score, and there's a lot of people that get excited, particularly the big guys,” Daboll said Monday.
“And you like to see that. Those are the guys that have their hands in the dirt all the game, and they're blocking for people and protecting people. It's a hard job to do, and when they can make a play catching the ball, you like to see that from those guys.”
Doyle felt it was a great moment, but, like Daboll, he also saw it as a tribute to the explosive night the offense had against New England.
“It was just a great performance,” Doyle said. “And I feel like we're getting hot at the right time, which is important.”
Part of that comes from the Bills fine-tuning their run game in the second half of the season. They'll need to keep that up as they look ahead to a road game in Kansas City. Doyle has been a big part of run-game adjustments. Across the last three games, he’s averaged 16 snaps a game. He didn’t play on offense for 11 of the first 13 games.
Doyle tied what was, at that point, his season-high snap count in Week 16 at New England with nine snaps on offense. The next three games brought 18, 19 and 11 snaps, respectively.
“I love the way he approaches his job on a daily basis,” coach Sean McDermott said Monday. “He comes in, he works, doesn't say all that much. Very professional in his approach, even for a young player. And just seems to take the mindset of earning his right to play, earning his right to be on this team. And I think that's a healthy mindset in the right mindset, quite honestly, for a young player.”
Daboll has praised Doyle’s ability to do whatever the team asks. Often, that’s being used as the extra offensive lineman. The wild-card game against the Patriots was just the latest example.
Three different times, the Bills brought in Doyle as the extra lineman on third-and-1. It led to three first downs, as the Bills picked up 12 yards on those three runs – two from running back Devin Singletary and one from Allen.
While Doyle’s role has gone up lately, he endeared himself to both Buffalo fans and people who love fun in general long before he took the field.
On one of his first few days at One Bills Drive, he was taking part in a team photoshoot. He had his uniform, pads and helmet on. Around that time, his agent let him know they’d gotten his rookie deal done.
“I was ready to sign, and I was kind of like, ‘Well, hey, I'm in my full pads. Let me go change,’ " Doyle said. “I remember a couple people saying, ‘Dude, just go up there and sign in full pads, it’d be funny.’ And I was like, ‘Welp, here we go. I guess I'm going to do it.' And then, sure enough, I did.”
The Bills snapped a picture, Doyle sitting at the table, staring straight at the camera. His gear was on, and he had a pen in hand, looking ready to sign and immediately go back to football. He was dressed for the job he wanted and had.
Doyle had put his phone down, wanting to make sure he was attentive to all he had to take care of that day at his new workplace. So he missed when the texts started.
“I remember coming back to my phone and seeing all these text messages from my buddies, and I was like, 'What is going on?’ ” he said.
The picture quickly made the rounds on social media, and it was getting plenty of attention. Doyle said he felt immediate support from Bills fans. Now, he’s waiting to see if it will lead to more players doing the same thing, especially if – unlike in his case – they have the time to thoroughly plan.
“It basically happened by accident,” he said.
After the photo frenzy, Doyle quieted down for a bit.
“Most of the rookies don't say much in training camp because everything's so new,” McDermott said. “Some talk more than others. But for the most part, most of them learn to, I think, listen first and watch and then they grow into their personality, their real personality throughout the course of the season.”
Doyle says any quietness was situational.
“I’ve got to let my actions do the talking,” Doyle said. “It's not, necessarily, that I'm a quiet guy, but more when I'm on the field, it's more business. I like to have fun – I'm actually pretty talkative in the locker room and everything – but I just feel like I'm a rookie who’s trying to earn the right to play, so sometimes it’s just not my place.”