Bills rookie running back James Cook made the most of his time on the field Sunday against Cleveland

If James Cook was on the field Sunday, it was a good bet he was getting the ball for the Buffalo Bills.

If James Cook was in the game Sunday, there was a good chance the Buffalo Bills’ rookie running back was getting the ball.

Cook played 16 offensive snaps during the 31-23 victory over the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field. He ran 11 times for 86 yards on those 16 snaps, and was also targeted twice in the passing game, although both passes fell incomplete. That meant of the 16 plays Cook was on the field, 13 were designed to get the ball in his hands.

On Monday, Bills coach Sean McDermott said Cook has been brought along the right way by running backs coach Kelly Skipper and offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

“It’s fun to watch,” McDermott said. “The struggle early in the year or two, he's been able to learn from those and make the most of the opportunities he's been given. Then when he's done that, you earn more opportunities, so his urgency is definitely ratcheted up over the last few weeks here.”

Cook’s 86 rushing yards set a new career high.

Here are four more observations from the snap counts following the Bills’ Week 11 win:

1. An ankle injury limited A.J. Epenesa to just six snaps. With Epenesa playing just 8% of the defensive snaps and Greg Rousseau out because of an ankle injury of his own, that meant a much heavier workload for the team’s remaining defensive ends. Von Miller led the position with 55 snaps (73%), while Boogie Basham played a season-high 49 snaps (65%) and Shaq Lawson played 39 snaps (55%), also a season high.

2. Xavier Rhodes got into the defensive lineup. The veteran cornerback, who was called up from the practice squad Saturday, played 25 defensive snaps – 33% of the team total. He rotated in with rookie Christian Benford, who played 50 snaps (67%).

“Just trying to see and continue to get a better feel for Xavier and what we have there,” McDermott said of that rotation. “Again, always trying to take different looks at our roster and the players that we have, whether it be on the practice squad or for the active. I think healthy competition is good.”

3. Khalil Shakir didn’t have a ton of opportunities. The Bills’ rookie receiver played 16 offensive snaps (25%), but on those snaps, Shakir ran just six routes, according to analytics website Pro Football Focus. He was not targeted by quarterback Josh Allen on any of those six routes.

4. Terrel Bernard played five defensive snaps. That’s just 7% of the defensive total, but it is significant because the Bills went to a traditional, 4-3 scheme on those five snaps, taking nickel cornerback Taron Johnson off the field. That’s something that has rarely happened this season. It’s worth watching whether that continues in the coming weeks.

Game ball: Matt Milano

Here’s an example of where the eyeball test doesn’t always match up with the analytics. Pro Football Focus gave Milano a grade of 53.6 against the Browns, which ranked No. 10 among 17 defensive players. Anyone who watched the game, however, would say Milano was one of the best defensive players on the field. He finished with 12 tackles, including three that went for a loss, one sack and one fumble recovery in the win.

Stat of the game: 2-5, 40%

That was the Bills’ touchdown percentage in the red zone – an ongoing problem for the offense. The Bills now rank 23rd in the NFL in red-zone touchdown percentage, at 51.28%. The team finished seventh in the NFL in red-zone touchdown percentage in 2021, at 62.34%, so there has been a significant drop off in production.

Quote of the game

“When you go through and you share an experience like this, it can bring a team closer together.” – McDermott, on dealing with the adversity that came with being able to practice just once because of last week’s massive snowstorm

News Sports Reporter

I started at The Buffalo News in 2009, and have previously been honored as one of the top 10 beat writers in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors for my coverage of the Bills. I live in Amherst with my wife, Melissa, and son, Elliott.

