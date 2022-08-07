Bills rookie receiver Khalil Shakir is a 'special kid'

When Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins talks about wide receiver Khalil Shakir, he solely refers to the rookie by his jersey number.

“10 is a special kid. (General Manager Brandon) Beane knows what he's doing,” Dawkins said. “Beane got the right guys here. 10 is 10, and 10 will be 10. And 10 will show up multiple times after another, after another, after another. That's a promise.”

But Shakir is starting to make a name for himself. At Friday’s Blue & Red practice, a touchdown signaled that.

“The ball’s in the air, go get it, right? That’s my job as a receiver,” Shakir said Friday. “In my head, I’m thinking just beat my guy, just win over the top, burst downfield, and then look for the ball.”

He found the ball, hauling in a 25-yard touchdown pass from Matt Barkley, besting cornerback Tim Harris.

Shakir spread his arms out to celebrate for a moment on the ground, then jumped up to thump his chest, before teammates Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis and Isaiah McKenzie ran down and mobbed him in the end zone.

Shakir calls the older wide receivers mentors and brothers. They’ve been pushing him throughout training camp.

“I’ve got to match that level of intensity,” Shakir told The Buffalo News. “And if I don't, they're going to call me out for it. So it's definitely a room that I love being in. It's an exciting room that every single day I wake up, I'm happy I get to go in there and just learn from those guys.”

The fifth-round draft pick is making the most of his reps in training camp as the Bills determine how he will fit into the offense.

Coach Sean McDermott has lauded the small things Shakir has done well on his way to big plays.

“Being a skill player, you’ve got to block in the run game,” McDermott said after the first week of camp. “Those are some of the things that don’t get talked about a lot or focused on. (Shakir) does those.

“But at the end of the day, you’re evaluated for making plays, and there’s three or four guys that have made a ton of plays so far in camp. And he’s one of them.”

Friday’s practice was just the latest example. Shakir has begun to turn heads, no matter which team he’s running with.

On Thursday, a 30-yard touchdown from Josh Allen to Shakir drew McKenzie, Dawson Knox and Bobby Hart into the end zone for the celebration. But even with a budding reel of splashy plays, Shakir is not one to get complacent. In film sessions, he fixates on what to improve next rep.

“Even on plays that I do go out there, and I make a catch or make a good play, it’s just I'm still looking for more juice,” Shakir said. “I'm always looking for more juice.”

The main question for Shakir is how the Bills will use him.

Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey says he and the coaches are still getting to know Shakir’s skillset, particularly since the receiver missed some time during OTAs.

“He's going to continue to grow in his role, and we're going to continue to find out what he can do, whether it's inside, outside or anything like that,” Dorsey said. “I don't ever want to handcuff any of our guys. I want to be able to kind of see all of what they can do.”

Dorsey is also experimenting with all receivers as he molds the offense to his liking. It can be a lot to take in for a rookie such as Shakir, who’s already navigating the jump the NFL. But Shakir doesn’t mind that there’s still some ambiguity on what his role may be.

“I just keep an open mind every single day,” Shakir said. “I'm not really one to try to figure out what they're trying to do with me. It's more of just show up, and wherever they put me, wherever they need me, keep an open mind, and make sure that whatever spot they do put me in, I go and attack it with the right mindset and a level of intensity that stands out and shows when I'm out there on the field.”

The approach is working. The Boise State product has earned some pretty high praise from some teammates who certainly know what to look for in a wide receiver.

“He's done a pretty good job in terms of learning the offense,” Allen said Thursday. “He's been switching up from Z to F (position). Smart kid. Runs some really good routes. So, it's good to see him getting some reps with us and producing. I'm excited about him. I really am.”

The Bills have a loaded wide receiver room, so Shakir’s also made sure he’s ready if the chance comes up to snag an extra rep.

“Someone needs a gas, a break, because they're gassed from running something – he's the first one in, and he's been on top of his stuff in the meetings,” Allen said. “He pays attention. I can go on and on. I really can. But he's going to help this team.”