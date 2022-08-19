Bills rookie Prince Emili puts medical future on pause to pursue NFL dream

Buffalo Bills rookie defensive tackle Prince Emili plans to get into the “family business” – eventually.

His father is a doctor in the New York City area. His mother is a nurse who serves as chief financial officer of her husband’s medical practice. His sister is doing a residency at Ohio State University en route to becoming an orthopedic surgeon.

Emili got a degree in health care management at the University of Pennsylvania while taking pre-med courses and plans to enter medical school.

But not yet.

Dreams of becoming a doctor are on hold while he pursues his goal of becoming a pro football player.

His vision became more tangible when he played in his first NFL exhibition game last week at Highmark Stadium.

“Honestly, it became real when the anthem started playing,” Emili said after Bills practice Thursday. “You see it on TV all the time. But the crowd was so loud, and all of a sudden it’s silent. And the national anthem comes on. It’s like 'Wow. This is real.' It was amazing.”

Emili, a 6-foot-1, 297-pounder, is an unheralded backup on the Bills’ stacked defensive line. It will be a huge success if he can earn a spot on the team’s practice squad this season. Yet he already has come a long way, and not only because he’s trying to make the jump to the NFL as an undrafted player from the Ivy League.

His parents emigrated to the United States from Nigeria in the early 1990s, and they didn’t allow him to play football until his sophomore year of high school. His sister, Uche, the soon-to-be surgeon, convinced their mom and dad to let him give it a shot.

“My biggest brother growing up was a big football fan, and the whole house, we loved Adrian Peterson,” Emili said, referring to the superstar running back of Oklahoma and Minnesota Vikings fame. “We’d always watch his highlights. The intensity of the game is unlike any other sport out there. It just called me.”

Emili found success in football almost from the start at Clarkstown North High School, just north of the Bronx, and excelled in school. He had a 3.9 grade-point average and scored 2,090 out of 2,400 on his SAT.

He opted to pursue a business degree at Penn’s prestigious Wharton School. A lot of doctors get a master’s in business after their medical degree.

“I’m doing it in reverse,” he said. “I was in the business school at Penn but I also took the pre-med requisites so I could go to medical school down the line. Pre-med isn’t a major, it’s just a course list. So I majored in health-care management, which deals with insurance, how to run a practice, how to run a hospital.”

There were 13 Ivy League players on NFL active rosters last season.

But Emili had his eyes on the NFL throughout his Penn career.

“I won’t say it was never a doubt that I would get here, but it’s always been an aspiration of mine,” Emili said. “Throughout my college career, I always got my extra lifts in took care of my body to keep myself in that position. ... Football is football, and the Ivy League has plenty of talent.”

Emili started to dominate in his junior season for the Quakers in 2019.

Asked about a moment in his career that stands out, Emili said: “It wasn’t the most flashy game and I don’t think we even won it, but my junior year, it was one of my first couple starts. We were playing Yale at home under the lights. I had never felt more comfortable playing D1 football before. I just felt in my element. I think I had seven tackles. It was big for me. I felt it kind of clicking at a higher level.”

He made first-team All-Ivy League that season. Then Covid-19 hit, and the Ivy League canceled the 2020-21 athletics season. A lot of Ivy athletes transferred to other conferences. Emili opted to take two semesters off and work on his body.

“I had played most of my career at about 270,” he said. “That year, I took the time to get about 20-30 pounds bigger so I could project more easily to the NFL and play the D-line at this level.

“While at the time it was tragic and it felt horrible,” he said of the pandemic, “I managed to spin it and turn it into something positive.”

Emili had just as good a season in 2021, with 13 tackles for loss and five sacks.

He graduated with a grade point average “in the 3.5s,” an impressive feat, given the time demands of an athlete.

“Doing pre-med on top of the business degree took quite a bit of time management and knowing what I wanted to get out of each and every day,” Emili said. “If you don’t, you’re not going to have time to study. Then if you lose time studying, you’re going to have to cram. When you cram, you won’t be able to take care of your body and watch film for football. Don’t let it pile up on you. I think I learned pretty invaluable time management skills that will carry me in life.”

He put up pretty good numbers at his pro-day workout, even at his higher weight. His vertical jump (36.5 inches) and broad jump (9 feet, 5 inches) were well above average for a defensive tackle.

“I think one of the things that intrigued not just the Bills but the teams around the league was how good of an athletic and testing profile he had,” said Emili’s Buffalo-based agent, Shane Costa, of Generation Sports Group. “That’s what teams look for, especially in guys that don’t come from big programs, they look for the measurables and the tools. He certainly proved he had those. Not only that, but he had a good workout after his pro day where they do drills and move him around.”

“I’d say my best strength is my explosion,” Emili said. “I can generate a lot of force through my legs. I’m still working on being able to turn it on and off at the proper moments. I’d say that’s what’s going to help me get the best out of my game.”

Emili is a bit undersized for the position, so he’ll have to prove he can use his explosiveness to play stout enough in the middle against NFL offensive linemen.

He played a defense-high 53 snaps against the Colts on Saturday and had a sack. It was a good start.

Bills Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy liked to say smart players tend to get better. Emili, obviously, has that going for him.

“I’m thankful for every single day,” Emili said. “I feel that I belong here. One thing I’ve noticed is the speed is definitely a lot quicker. But you grow accustomed to it the more reps you take going from OTAs to camp. So I feel I’m getting used to it.”