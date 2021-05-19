Bills rookie Jack Anderson likes being in the middle of the action

“I’m really happy how it’s happening because once you know center, you know all the positions,” he said. “I feel once you know center, you can play anywhere.”

The 6-foot-5, 309-pound Anderson demonstrated in college the kind of feisty, physical demeanor that the Bills like in their offensive linemen. He showed the ability to pull on run plays for the Red Raiders, and he shows good natural bend in his knees.

There only were 13 guards and eight centers selected in the 2021 NFL draft. By contrast, there were 38 cornerbacks, 36 wide receivers and 25 offensive tackles drafted. Anderson, the 11th guard taken, was not quite as athletic as most of the guards picked ahead of him. He also has relatively short arms at 31 5/8 inches, shorter than those of all the guards taken ahead of him.

Anderson helped his draft stock a bit by playing center at the Senior Bowl in January.

“That was a good experience,” he said. “Being able to do it against the best players in college football definitely gives you a little bit of confidence going into it. I feel like that, plus getting some rookie minicamp in and being able to go against these guys, those are two things that have helped build my confidence.”