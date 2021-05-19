Bills rookie Jack Anderson likes being in the middle of the action

Seventh-round draft choice Jack Anderson comes to the Buffalo Bills with a load of college experience.
Anderson started all 38 games of his four-year career at Texas Tech at right guard.
Yet Anderson viewed it as no sweat to line up at center during the Bills’ rookie minicamp last weekend. Anderson is hoping the ability to play both guard spots and the pivot on the offensive line will aid his bid to stick on the Bills’ roster.
“In high school, I played on varsity as a freshman at Frisco,” Anderson said, referring to his prep team in suburban Dallas. “I was the center that year. I played guard and tackle then. And then at college, I started every game at right guard. But I got a bunch of snaps at center during practice and at left guard. I'd rotate with the center. And then my last game against Kansas, I played the second half at center. So I feel real comfortable there.”
For a rookie offensive lineman, the challenge of starting out at center arguably is an advantage. You’re responsible for making line calls based on the defensive fronts you’re seeing, which helps you master the assignments.
“It feels good to get everyone on the same page and kind of lead those five guys,” Anderson said. “I definitely enjoy that, but it’s more challenging and there’s more thinking involved and more studying. But I love it, and I’m ready for the challenge.
“I’m really happy how it’s happening because once you know center, you know all the positions,” he said. “I feel once you know center, you can play anywhere.”
The 6-foot-5, 309-pound Anderson demonstrated in college the kind of feisty, physical demeanor that the Bills like in their offensive linemen. He showed the ability to pull on run plays for the Red Raiders, and he shows good natural bend in his knees.
There only were 13 guards and eight centers selected in the 2021 NFL draft. By contrast, there were 38 cornerbacks, 36 wide receivers and 25 offensive tackles drafted. Anderson, the 11th guard taken, was not quite as athletic as most of the guards picked ahead of him. He also has relatively short arms at 31 5/8 inches, shorter than those of all the guards taken ahead of him.
Anderson helped his draft stock a bit by playing center at the Senior Bowl in January.
“That was a good experience,” he said. “Being able to do it against the best players in college football definitely gives you a little bit of confidence going into it. I feel like that, plus getting some rookie minicamp in and being able to go against these guys, those are two things that have helped build my confidence.”
Anderson is third on the depth chart at center, behind Mitch Morse and Ryan Bates. Starting guard Jon Feliciano can shift to center as well. Anderson also has plenty of veterans ahead of him at guard.
But, as Bills General Manager Brandon Beane explained, his selection was a best-player-available decision.
"Jack was the highest guy on our board, and there was nothing else sticking out," Beane said of other draft candidates, "that we said, ‘Man, this guy's definitely going to make our roster.’ "
Anderson might draw some confidence from the fact he produced almost from day one of his college career. He was ranked as the third-best prep guard in the nation coming out of high school and picked Texas Tech over Oklahoma, Stanford, Texas, UCLA, LSU, Florida State and Georgia, among many others. Anderson’s father, sister and uncle went to Texas Tech.
“I graduated early from high school and got to Lubbock like my second half of my senior year of high school,” he said. “They named me the starter at right guard like two weeks after I got there. We were doing walk-throughs before spring ball even happened with most of the guys. Obviously, that’s a lot different coming onto a team with some veteran leadership and some guys that have been doing it awhile. It’s different in that way, but you gotta compete either way and get better every day.”