Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid was the team's representative at the recent NFL Rookie Premiere in Los Angeles.

The event includes an opportunity for players to be photographed wearing their uniforms for the first time, meetings with league sponsors and other business partners.

One of those partners was Fanatics, which posted a short mini-documentary Thursday of players getting surprise video messages from a player of the past or a league veteran who inspired them.

Fanatics described the messages as "preseason pep talk ... that these rookies will never forget."

Kincaid, chosen No. 25 overall out of Utah, selected Tom Brady and received a video message from him, a Bills spokesperson said. He appears briefly, smiling, in the Fanatics video below at the 1:02 mark.

Here's a pre-season pep talk from the Rookie Premiere that these @NFL rookies will never forget #FanaticsLockerRoomGood luck to all the rookies! pic.twitter.com/zZEeInX85I — Fanatics (@Fanatics) June 8, 2023

As part of the surprise, the players were told to reach under their seats and open a Fanatics box. The box contained an autographed jersey from the player on the screen.

You can see the joy and tears from many of the rookies in the video.

Brady was the choice for a number of rookies. Peyton Manning, Ray Lewis, LaDainian Tomlinson, Eric Dickerson and others also are featured.

Given that the rookies are in their early 20s – Kincaid is 23 – it's no surprise that Brady would be a popular choice.