Bills rookie cornerbacks Kaiir Elam, Christian Benford have solid start to preseason

Twice in the first quarter, the Indianapolis Colts saw a drive end at the hands of a Bills rookie cornerback.

Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford both started for the Bills, with Cam Lewis starting at nickel corner. Each had a strong start, playing the bulk of the first half as the Bills went on to win 27-24 Saturday at Highmark Stadium.

“It looked like both of them battled out there,” coach Sean McDermott said. “They didn’t shy away from the competition.”

They also evaded catastrophe. Late in the second quarter, Elam appeared to be injured on a play that would become a Colts touchdown. He was running across the field, collided with 6-foot-5 tight end Alec Ogletree, and was slow to get up. He able to walk to the medical tent, where he was evaluated for a head injury, but he was later cleared to return.

Elam said part of it was the official being cautious, after seeing Elam grab his head in frustration.

“Just upset,” Elam said. “I got picked myself, ran into somebody and just upsetting the ref, see me grabbed my head. So, he just wanted to make sure I didn't have a concussion.”

The injury came 1:48 minutes before the end of the first half, so he likely would have soon been done for the day regardless. It didn’t soil the overall day, as Elam soaked in the preseason action.

“It was something I can cherish for the rest of my life, something that I'll never take for granted,” Elam said. “(I’ll) probably remember this game when I'm 90 years old.”

Both he and Benford got the bonus of getting realistic looks at an NFL offense. The Colts wanted to give quarterback Matt Ryan more time in the preseason than usual as he adjusts to his new team. This meant more reps for Elam and Benford against starters than they typically would get at this point in the year.

“To get that experience, that exposure, you can’t replicate it,” McDermott said.

Still, the rookies didn’t make too much of who they were going against in a still-watered-down offense.

“It didn’t really matter who lined up out there, I was just so excited to be out there,” Elam said.

“Matt Ryan is, obviously, he's good quarterback, he’s had a heck of a career. But I was just so excited to be out there and really just cherish the moment and also make sure I did my part.”

Elam’s and Benford’s paths to the NFL were quite different. Elam was a first-round pick out of Florida, and he believes his SEC experience prepared him unlike any other. Benford, a sixth-round pick from Villanova, won plenty of conference awards in the CAA.

“It's obviously a life-changing experience,” Benford said. “We prayed for stuff like this every day. I prayed for it every day since I was a kid. And I thought about it, and I lined up against their ones, and it's a joyful feeling. (There was) no fear. … (There was) no scariness. It was straight joy and happiness.”

Each had a pass breakup at a critical moment, with Elam’s coming first.

With the Colts facing their first third down of the day, Elam got a hand on the ball to force a punt. On third-and-3, Ryan was looking for wide receiver Alec Pierce. Elam was glad to get the pass breakup, but he wasn’t fully satisfied without an interception.

“That's my biggest thing, on third down, I gotta take the ball away, which I didn’t, so, I still got some work to do,” Elam said. “But I'm just happy I made a play.”

Later, Benford had a pass breakup on fourth-and-4, as Ryan was looking for wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. The turnover on downs gave the Bills the ball on their 43-yard line, though quarterback Case Keenum was strip-sacked two plays later.

“We had to get off the field,” Benford said. “And I did the technique and fundamentals that coach JB (secondary coach John Butler) had taught me and made sure I locked in on that more so than who was lined up against me.”

They had encouragement from teammates headed into the game, too. Before the defense took the field, safety Jaquan Johnson checked in with the rookies.

“I told those guys before we went out there that they weren't alone, I was here with them,” Johnson said. “So just look at me for the calls, for the checks and everything will be fine. ... I got their back, the team got their back. Everything went well.”