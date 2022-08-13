 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bills rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam medically cleared after evaluation for head injury

  Updated
Buffalo Bills Training Camp

Buffalo Bills player Kaiir Elam makes a catch.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills first-round rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam was evaluated for a head injury and medically cleared to return during Saturday's preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at Highmark Stadium.

Elam was on the sideline with his helmet in the second half, but was not expected to play.

Late in the second quarter, Elam collided with Colts 6-foot-5 tight end Alec Ogletree and Bills teammate Christian Benford on a play that became a Colts touchdown.

Elam was slow to get up, and walked off the field to the medical tent for evaluation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

