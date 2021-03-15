Bills returner Andre Roberts set to sign with Texans

The Buffalo Bills are on the verge of suffering their first loss during unrestricted free agency.
Veteran wide receiver Andre Roberts will sign with the Houston Texans when the NFL's new league year begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to several reports.
Roberts will sign a two-year contract in Houston worth up to $5.95 million, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Roberts, 33, led the NFL last season by averaging 30.0 yards per kick return. He spent the past two seasons with the Bills, appearing in 28 regular-season games. He is a three-time Pro Bowl selection, including each of his two years in Buffalo. For his career, Roberts has averaged 9.0 yards per punt return with three touchdowns and averaged 25.8 yards per kickoff return with two scores.
With the Bills, he returned 57 punts in the regular season for 509 yards (8.9 yards per return) and 57 kickoffs for 1,625 yards (28.5 yards per return), although he failed to reach the end zone. Nevertheless, he displayed sure hands and good decision making. Whether it was knowing when to bring the ball out of the end zone on a kick return or when to field punts (as opposed to calling for a fair catch or letting the ball bounce), Roberts consistently gave the Bills good field position.
Houston will be Roberts' seventh NFL team since he was drafted in the third round by the Arizona Cardinals in 2010. In addition to the Bills, he's also played for Washington, Detroit, Atlanta and the New York Jets.
Roberts was named a captain for the Bills in 2020, but carrying a return specialist is a bit of a luxury, which partially explains why Roberts has played for so many teams. With the Bills expected to be tight up against the salary cap, General Manager Brandon Beane will be on the hunt for a skill player who can double as a return man. It's possible that ends up being wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, but he is also a pending unrestricted free agent.
Roberts will help a Houston special teams unit that finished near the bottom of the NFL in return yards in 2020. The Texans ranked 27th in kick return yards with an average of 20.1 and 21st in punt return yardage, averaging 7.9 yards per attempt. Houston was one of 18 teams that did not record a special teams touchdown last season.