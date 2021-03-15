Bills returner Andre Roberts set to sign with Texans

The Buffalo Bills are on the verge of suffering their first loss during unrestricted free agency.

Veteran wide receiver Andre Roberts will sign with the Houston Texans when the NFL's new league year begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to several reports.

Roberts will sign a two-year contract in Houston worth up to $5.95 million, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Roberts, 33, led the NFL last season by averaging 30.0 yards per kick return. He spent the past two seasons with the Bills, appearing in 28 regular-season games. He is a three-time Pro Bowl selection, including each of his two years in Buffalo. For his career, Roberts has averaged 9.0 yards per punt return with three touchdowns and averaged 25.8 yards per kickoff return with two scores.

With the Bills, he returned 57 punts in the regular season for 509 yards (8.9 yards per return) and 57 kickoffs for 1,625 yards (28.5 yards per return), although he failed to reach the end zone. Nevertheless, he displayed sure hands and good decision making. Whether it was knowing when to bring the ball out of the end zone on a kick return or when to field punts (as opposed to calling for a fair catch or letting the ball bounce), Roberts consistently gave the Bills good field position.