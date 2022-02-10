 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bills retain linebacker Tyrel Dodson on one-year deal
Bills retain linebacker Tyrel Dodson on one-year deal

A big stop

Buffalo Bills linebacker Tyrel Dodson (53) and defensive back Levi Wallace (39) celebrate after a third down stop in a preseason game in Detroit last August.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

The Buffalo Bills retained backup linebacker Tyrel Dodson on Thursday, signing the three-year veteran to a one-year contract.

Dodson is a core member of the Bills’ special teams units. He played 67% of the special teams snaps in 2021, fourth most on the team. The only players who saw more action in the kicking game were Tyler Matakevich, Reggie Gilliam, Taiwan Jones and Siran Neal.

Dodson was part of the Bills’ good kick coverage units. Buffalo ranked second best in kickoff return average allowed and third best in punt return average allowed.

On defense, Dodson saw little action because outside linebacker Matt Milano missed only one game and played 85% of the snaps. Dodson played 78 defensive plays, 7% of the snaps.

Dodson, 23, joined the Bills in 2019 as an undrafted free agent.

Bills/NFL writer

Gaughan's insight is featured in the "PlayAction" video series, providing analysis to get Bills fans ready for the next game. He is past president of the Pro Football Writers of America and served as a Pro Football Hall of Fame selector for 12 years.

