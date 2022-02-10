Bills retain linebacker Tyrel Dodson on one-year deal

The Buffalo Bills retained backup linebacker Tyrel Dodson on Thursday, signing the three-year veteran to a one-year contract.

Dodson is a core member of the Bills’ special teams units. He played 67% of the special teams snaps in 2021, fourth most on the team. The only players who saw more action in the kicking game were Tyler Matakevich, Reggie Gilliam, Taiwan Jones and Siran Neal.

Dodson was part of the Bills’ good kick coverage units. Buffalo ranked second best in kickoff return average allowed and third best in punt return average allowed.

On defense, Dodson saw little action because outside linebacker Matt Milano missed only one game and played 85% of the snaps. Dodson played 78 defensive plays, 7% of the snaps.

Dodson, 23, joined the Bills in 2019 as an undrafted free agent.

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.