Bills restructure Tre'Davious White's contract to get more salary cap space
Bills restructure Tre'Davious White's contract to get more salary cap space

  • Updated
White interception (copy)

Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White has made All-Pro teams each of the last two seasons.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

In a move to create additional salary cap space, the Bills have converted a significant portion of cornerback Tre'Davious White's salary into a signing bonus, according to ESPN's Field Yates. 

The change created $7.568 million in salary cap space and reduced White's cap hit to $6.8 million. The new bonus money gets spread out over the five remaining years of White's contract. White is signed through the 2025 season. His hit was scheduled to be $14.3 million.

White, the Bills' first-round pick in 2017, agreed to a four-year, $69 million contract extension before last season with a bonus of $55.2 million. 

A total of $4.975M of 2022 salary became fully guaranteed on Saturday. 

The restructuring put the Bills roughly $4 million under the salary cap, according to figures from Spotrac.com.

