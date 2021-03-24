Bills restructure Tre'Davious White's contract to get more salary cap space

In a move to create additional salary cap space, the Bills have converted a significant portion of cornerback Tre'Davious White's salary into a signing bonus, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

The change created $7.568 million in salary cap space and reduced White's cap hit to $6.8 million. The new bonus money gets spread out over the five remaining years of White's contract. White is signed through the 2025 season. His hit was scheduled to be $14.3 million.

White, the Bills' first-round pick in 2017, agreed to a four-year, $69 million contract extension before last season with a bonus of $55.2 million.

A total of $4.975M of 2022 salary became fully guaranteed on Saturday.

The restructuring put the Bills roughly $4 million under the salary cap, according to figures from Spotrac.com.