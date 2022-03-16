Bills restructure Micah Hyde's contract to free up salary cap space

Brandon Beane is utilizing a necessary evil in making sure the Buffalo Bills are compliant with the NFL's salary cap.

According to a report Wednesday from ESPN's Field Yates, the Bills have agreed to a restructured contract with safety Micah Hyde, converting $5.68 million into a signing bonus – a move that creates $4.544 million in space. All NFL teams have to be under the salary cap by 4 p.m. Wednesday – the official start of the new NFL league year.

Contracts website spotrac.com went into greater detail on the restructure. Specifically, $3.18 million of Hyde's base salary and a $2.5 million roster bonus were converted into the signing bonus. The Bills also added three void years to Hyde's contract.