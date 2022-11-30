Bills restructure contract of Tre'Davious White to free up salary cap space

The Bills are restructuring the contract of cornerback Tre'Davious White in a move designed to free up space under the salary cap, a league source confirmed Wednesday to The Buffalo News.

Buffalo's WGR Sports Radio was first to report on the restructure.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Bills had just $288,710 under the salary cap, according to records kept by the NFL Players Association. That was the least amount of space of any team in the league.

'He lifts everybody else up': Tre'Davious White returns to Bills' lineup in limited fashion On Thursday, White played for the first time since he tore his ACL on Thanksgiving last year. His status has been characterized as “one day at a time” by coach Sean McDermott for weeks, and White returned, though in limited fashion, on the same holiday a year later.

Restructuring White's deal will free up about $2.5 million, which gives the team enough room to operate should additional roster moves need to be made to replace injured players.

White, who is signed through the 2025 season, agreed to a four-year, $70 million extension in September 2020 with $55 million in guaranteed money.

White torn an ACL last November against New Orleans and saw his first game action in a year Sunday against Detroit, playing 16 snaps. His playing time is expected to increase in Thursday's game against New England.