Bills restructure contract of Tre'Davious White to free up salary cap space

  • Updated
Bills Lions

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White during the first quarter in his return to the field after a knee injury.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
The Bills are restructuring the contract of cornerback Tre'Davious White in a move designed to free up space under the salary cap, a league source confirmed Wednesday to The Buffalo News.

Buffalo's WGR Sports Radio was first to report on the restructure. 

As of Thursday afternoon, the Bills had just $288,710 under the salary cap, according to records kept by the NFL Players Association. That was the least amount of space of any team in the league.

Restructuring White's deal will free up about $2.5 million, which gives the team enough room to operate should additional roster moves need to be made to replace injured players. 

White, who is signed through the 2025 season, agreed to a four-year, $70 million extension in September 2020 with $55 million in guaranteed money.

White torn an ACL last November against New Orleans and saw his first game action in a year Sunday against Detroit, playing 16 snaps. His playing time is expected to increase in Thursday's game against New England. 

News Sports Reporter

I started at The Buffalo News in 2009, and have previously been honored as one of the top 10 beat writers in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors for my coverage of the Bills. I live in Amherst with my wife, Melissa, and son, Elliott.

