Bills, rest of NFL adjust to Covid-19-driven scouting restrictions

“Right now, there's probably more guys on most teams' draft boards just because there's still a date of March 1 that some seniors can go back (for the 2021 season), and if they want to, they have that option to have another year due to the Covid-free year. It's fluid as we go along, but at least we did a lot of things virtually last year close to the draft, so our scouts are kind of used to it. We'll manage.”

Beane said he did not think that the Bills’ longer season or the fact that some college teams had their seasons canceled or delayed, or that some players opted not play this season has put the Bills behind in their scouting.

“I think we got a late start, but we got to a lot of games, even (assistant GM) Joe Schoen, myself, (director of player personnel) Dan Morgan got to a lot of games and worked our way back into the (Covid-19) testing program here,” Beane said. “Our scouts made a lot of games. So, instead of more time spent on campus watching practices, we had to make sure they got to more games. Instead of being on campus to physically talk to the strength coach, or the trainer or a coach, they had to use either FaceTime on their phones or they were able to Zoom into the schools like this and get a lot of that information.