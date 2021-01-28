Bills, rest of NFL adjust to Covid-19-driven scouting restrictions

For NFL teams, scouting during a pandemic is, like so many other things, decidedly different.
Some college programs either didn’t even have football seasons or delayed them and played shorter schedules. Some players chose not to participate.
Covid-19 also caused college all-star games to be canceled … with one notable exception. The Senior Bowl, regarded as the most prominent of them all, is proceeding as scheduled Saturday in Mobile, Ala.
Except for the Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers, whose coaching staffs are guiding the Senior Bowl all-star squads, the 30 other NFL teams could send a maximum of 10 representatives to get an up-close look at prospects through the past week of practice. The Dolphins and Panthers had roughly 60 staff members in attendance. Everyone there must undergo daily Covid-19 testing, and anyone who tests positive is required to leave the Senior Bowl.
Each club conducted the standard 15-minute interviews with prospects, but this year they were done in assigned pods with plexiglass between the scouts and players.
Those sessions could prove to be even more valuable than usual, given that the league informed teams last week of major restrictions on in-person encounters with draft-eligible players through the rest of the process leading up to the April 29-May 1 draft.
That resulted in the cancellation of the annual NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, the largest pre-draft event where prospects are measured, weighed, timed in the 40-yard dash and shuttle drills, given medical exams and cognitive testing and lift weights.
Normally, the Buffalo Bills' Senior Bowl contingent includes General Manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott. With the Bills' season extended by advancing to last Sunday’s AFC championship game, Beane told reporters Wednesday that he and McDermott, along with higher-ranking members of the player-personnel staff, were not traveling to Mobile. Instead, Beane said, the Bills sent 10 members of their college scouting staff and planned to have “one or two guys stay for the game.”
After that, all in-person interaction with draft-eligible players is prohibited everywhere except at a college’s pro day workout, which a maximum of three representatives per team are allowed to attend. There will be no private workouts, prospect visits to club facilities, taking prospects out for dinner or gathering with them face-to-face to review game videotape.
Last Monday, teams were permitted to begin conducting phone or video interviews with underclassmen. This Monday, they can start to do so with seniors.
“A lot of it is going to go back to the tape in the fall, if they played,” Beane said. “Obviously, some guys didn't play (because) they opted out. We'll have to look at the previous year’s film (of those players).
“Right now, there's probably more guys on most teams' draft boards just because there's still a date of March 1 that some seniors can go back (for the 2021 season), and if they want to, they have that option to have another year due to the Covid-free year. It's fluid as we go along, but at least we did a lot of things virtually last year close to the draft, so our scouts are kind of used to it. We'll manage.”
Beane said he did not think that the Bills’ longer season or the fact that some college teams had their seasons canceled or delayed, or that some players opted not play this season has put the Bills behind in their scouting.
“I think we got a late start, but we got to a lot of games, even (assistant GM) Joe Schoen, myself, (director of player personnel) Dan Morgan got to a lot of games and worked our way back into the (Covid-19) testing program here,” Beane said. “Our scouts made a lot of games. So, instead of more time spent on campus watching practices, we had to make sure they got to more games. Instead of being on campus to physically talk to the strength coach, or the trainer or a coach, they had to use either FaceTime on their phones or they were able to Zoom into the schools like this and get a lot of that information.
“So, it was a later start, because the college season got pushed back in some areas, so we had to back up when all their reports were due. But I think that at the end of the day, as we sit here now in Senior Bowl week, I think we’re in a similar position that we’ve been in the past.”
Beane did acknowledge that the cancellation of the Combine would “slow us down in terms of getting medical information and just seeing” prospects.
“We get to interview 60 players there. We’re going to be behind with that,” Beane said. “I think we’re caught up, but I think we’re going to get behind again and we’ll have to catch up later in February, through March into April with a lot more Zooms like this.
“The medical part of it, I think, is still being ironed out. There’s various things being talked about, whether it’s some of them being divided up into clubs doing them with their own doctors and sharing them with other teams depending on their areas. There’s also something being talked about of having some regional areas, where guys would fly to maybe two or three spots and there would be doctors there to get some images and share it with the whole league.
“Hopefully, by early April we’re still able to get all the medical stuff that’s usually done at the Combine.”