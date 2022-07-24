Bills reportedly work out former Rams guard Jamil Demby

The Bills worked out veteran guard Jamil Demby on Sunday, according to the Pro Football Network.
Demby, 26, is listed at 6-foot-5 and 321 pounds. He spent last season with the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, primarily on the practice squad. He was signed to a reserve/futures contract in January by the Rams but was later releasedd.
A sixth-round pick by the Rams in 2018 out of Maine, Demby was waived by the Rams at the start of the season and later spent part of the 2018 season with the Detroit Lions, mainly on the practice squad. He was signed by the Rams off the Lions' practice squad late in the 2018 season and played in six games in the 2019 season with one start.
Demby worked with current Bills offensive line coach Aaron Kromer when he was with the Rams.
The Bills are seeking to potentially add a guard with Rodger Saffold expected to miss an undetermined amount of time with a rib injury suffered in a recent car accident. Bills GM Brandon Beane said Sunday that the Bills expected Saffold to be ready to start the regular season.