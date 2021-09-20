Bills reportedly to work out cornerback Quinton Dunbar

The Buffalo Bills are working out free agent cornerback Quinton Dunbar, according to Pro Football Focus' Doug Kyed.

Dunbar was most recently waived by the Detroit Lions a day before the preseason opener against the Bills after missing most of training camp due to personal reasons. He signed a one-year contract with the Lions in offseason after knee surgery limited him to six games with Seattle in 2020.

Dunbar, 29, spent his first five seasons with Washington, playing 48 games with 25 starts. He had nine interceptions and 35 passes defensed along with 150 tackles with Washington. He is listed at 6-foot-2 and 202 pounds.

Dunbar and DeAndre Baker were arrested and charged with armed robbery in Florida in May 2020. He was not prosecuted because of insufficient evidence, prosecutors said in August 2020.

Cornerback depth is an issue for the Bills, especially if Levi Wallace's availability is in question. He left the field with cramping in Sunday's win against the Dolphins in steamy South Florida.

The NFL listing of workouts won't be released until later Monday, so it's possible Dunbar is among several players at the position working out for the Bills.