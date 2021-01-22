Bills reportedly set to sign kicker to practice squad as insurance

The Bills are expected to sign kicker Tristan Vizcaino to their practice squad, the NFL Network reported.

Vizcaino took part in a tryout in mid-January, his second tryout with the Bills this season. He was brought in Sept. 6, before the season opener, but was not signed.

He presumably will be the Bills' emergency kicker. Rookie Tyler Bass has been on the injury report this week with a hand injury, but has been a full practice participant and does not have an injury designation for Sunday's AFC championship game.

Vizcaino has made three kicks in his NFL career, all in Week 17 for the San Francisco 49ers, who needed a kicker when Robbie Gould was placed on the Covid-19 list.

An undrafted free agent out of Washington in 2018, he has been with the Jets, Bengals, Cowboys, Vikings and 49ers.