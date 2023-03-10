Texas running backs Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson had dinner meetings with Buffalo Bills representatives Wednesday night before Texas Pro Day, which was Thursday in Austin, Pro Football Network reported.

Last week at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis, Robinson told reporters that he met with the Bills.

During his final year at Texas, Robinson racked up 1,580 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on 258 attempts.

Robinson ran a 4.46 in the 40 at the combine and did not take part in drills at Texas Pro Day.

Robinson is projected as a first-round pick and could be off the board by the time the Bills select at No. 27, and the chatter about selecting running backs in Round 1 remained a hot topic at the combine.

“I think you build your board with knowing the position values as well, but it doesn’t mean because it’s a lower value position,” Bills GM Brandon Beane said at the combine. “People always ask about running back: Yes, you can still take a running back in the first round.”

Johnson could be a second- or third-round pick. He was at the Senior Bowl, which has proved fertile ground for the Bills in past years. Johnson suffered a broken bone in his hand during pass blocking drills Tuesday of Senior Bowl week and sat out the rest of the practices. He won’t need surgery.

He was among the nine Longhorns players who took part in Pro Day.

Johnson rushed for 554 and 569 yards the past two years. He caught only 14 passes. But he has a big-back profile at 222 pounds that could be attractive to the Bills.