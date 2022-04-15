 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bills reportedly had interest in Stephon Gilmore, who agreed to deal with Indianapolis Colts

  • Updated
  • 0
Creating space (copy)

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox tries to create some space between himself and Carolina Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore during a game in 2021.

 Mark Mulville / News file photo
The Buffalo Bills were interested in bringing back cornerback Stephon Gillmore, USA Today's Josina Anderson reported Friday after Gilmore agreed to a two-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts. 

Philadelphia made "a hard play," according to the report, and the Rams and Raiders also were interested. 

Gilmore's deal is reported to be worth $23 million with $14 million guaranteed. 

Gilmore was drafted No. 10 overall by the Bills in 2012 out of South Carolina and was with the team through the 2016 season before signing as a free agent with the New England Patriots. A five-time All-Pro, Gilmore was traded to the Carolina Panthers last October for a 2023 third-round pick. 

Gilmore, 31, who was injured at the time of the trade, played the final eight games of the season for Carolina, with three starts. 

The 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Gilmore has 27 career interceptions in 10 seasons.

