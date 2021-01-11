Bills reportedly bring in kicker for tryout as insurance

Free agent kicker Tristan Vizcaino will be visiting the Bills on Monday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

The NFL's daily tryout list won't be released until later Monday.

This would be Vizcaino's second tryout with the Bills. He was brought in Sept. 6, before the season opener, but was not signed.

Vizcaino could potentially be the Bills' emergency kicker moving forward. However, he would need to clear Covid-19 protocols before he could be signed.

It would be a smart addition should Covid-19 – or anything else – impact current kicker Tyler Bass. Bass has not missed a field goal since Week 9.

Having a "quarantine kicker" would be similar to how the Bills have handled rookie quarterback Jake Fromm.

Vizcaino has made three kicks in his NFL career, all in Week 17 for the San Francisco 49ers, who needed a kicker when Robbie Gould was placed on the Covid-19 list.

An undrafted free agent out of Washington in 2018, he has been with the Jets, Bengals, Cowboys, Vikings and 49ers.