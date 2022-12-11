Bills report card: Defense lifts sputtering offense in win over Jets

Grading the Buffalo Bills in their 20-12 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday at Highmark Stadium …

RUNNING GAME: C-

The Bills ran for 102 yards as a team, just 1 yard more than their season low of 101 against Tennessee in Week 2. Quarterback Josh Allen led the way with 47 yards on 10 carries. Allen’s long run of 16 yards, which came on a scramble, converted a third-and-15 play. He also scored a 5-yard rushing touchdown on a designed carry – his third rushing touchdown of the season against New York. Devin Singletary gained 39 yards on eight carries. His long gain also was 16 yards, and came on the first play of the fourth quarter, getting the Bills into New York territory. When the Bills wanted to rely on the running game to run out the clock, it came up short. Singletary was stopped after a 1-yard gain on first down with 8:26 remaining, leading to two incomplete passes and a punt. With 5:34 left, rookie James Cook was stopped for a loss of 2 yards on first down, leading to a short completion on second down and then a 1-yard gain by Singletary with 4:08 remaining. In those situations, the Bills simply have to run the ball better. Cook finished with just 6 yards on four carries.

Observations: Greg Rousseau, Bills' defensive line puts in punishing performance in win over Jets The message from Sean McDermott was been simple and consistent since Thanksgiving. With Von Miller down, it’s time for the Buffalo Bills’ young defensive ends to step up. Against the New York Jets on Sunday at rain-soaked Highmark Stadium, Greg Rousseau obliged.

PASSING GAME: D

Josh Allen was out of sorts early. He missed what should have been a long gain to Stefon Diggs on the Bills’ first third-down play, leading to a three-and-out on the offense’s opening possession. Allen finished the first quarter 3 of 8 for just 16 yards as the offense overall gained just 29 net yards on 15 plays. The quarterback finished 16 of 27 for 147 yards – a season low by 50 yards – and one touchdown. No. 1 receiver Stefon Diggs also had season lows in catches (three) and yards (37). Drops have been a major problem lately for the offense. The Buffalo News charted four drops against the Jets – two by Isaiah McKenzie, one by Singletary and one by Dawson Knox. That comes a game after The News also charted four drops against the Patriots, giving the Bills eight over the past two games. The conditions were tough Sunday, but that’s way too many drops. “That wasn’t because of the weather,” coach Sean McDermott said. “We’ve just got to be better fundamentally.” Knox did lead the team against New York with four catches for 41 yards, including a 24-yard touchdown that opened the scoring in the second quarter.

RUN DEFENSE: A

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

There were some issues with missed tackles, including on a 13-yard touchdown run by Zonovan Knight in the third quarter, but overall, the run defense was solid. The Jets gained 76 yards on 22 carries. On 13 of those run plays, the Bills held New York to a gain of 2 yards or less. With the defense needing a stop in the fourth quarter, safety Damar Hamlin knocked the ball away from Jets running back Michael Carter, and Matt Milano recovered the fumble. Carter gained just 5 yards on his five carries. Knight finished with 71 yards on 17 carries. DaQuan Jones, Milano, Tremaine Edmunds, Jordan Poyer and A.J. Epenesa all had tackles for loss in run defense. Milano finished with a team-high nine tackles after being questionable entering the game because of a knee injury.

How It Happened: Key plays, standout players from Bills' 20-12 win over the New York Jets At 10-3, the Bills have their fourth consecutive 10-win season since the 1990 to 1993 Super Bowl years. Here is a recap of the game.

PASS DEFENSE: B

The Bills are now 2-0 without Von Miller. The defensive line registered four sacks and laid some huge hits on Jets quarterback Mike White. It wasn’t all smooth sailing for the pass defense, though, as cornerback Dane Jackson continues to get picked on by opposing quarterbacks. The Jets were able to convert 8 of 17 third downs, and seven of those conversions came through the air. Maddeningly, of those seven conversions, five of them came when the Jets needed to gain 8 yards or more to get the first down. All four of the Bills’ sacks came from defensive linemen – two by Greg Rousseau, one by Epenesa and one by Shaq Lawson. The Bills also had seven passes defensed, with Milano and Jackson leading the way with two each. Tre’Davious White took every defensive snap for the first time since returning to the Bills’ lineup on Thanksgiving Day.

SPECIAL TEAMS: C+

A blocked punt for a safety is always going to drag down the grade. It did put a damper on what had otherwise been a pretty solid day for the group. McDermott singled out kicker Tyler Bass for doing a good job in his opening statement after the game – deservedly so. Bass made field goals from 38 and 49 yards in tough conditions, and both of his extra points. Punter Sam Martin was busy for the Bills. He punted seven times, not counting the blocked attempt, and averaged 49.6 yards. The one punt that went for a touchback wasn’t Martin’s fault, either. Gunner Siran Neal was quick down the field, downing one punt at the Jets’ 2-yard line and making two tackles on special teams.

COACHING: C

Sean McDermott lost a challenge that he never should have thrown the flag on. The bigger issue, though, is the team’s frustrating inability to close out games. The fourth quarter started with the Bills holding a 17-7 lead, but the offense couldn’t convert a third and 3 and had to settle for a 49-yard field goal by Bass that extended the lead to 20-7. After that, the offense went three and out on its final three possessions. Some of that can be attributed to execution, but part of it goes on play calling, too. “We’ve got to look at that and be objective, be very objective, about that and be truthful,” McDermott said. “Whether it's the punt team in that situation or the offense and making sure we can put the game away. We had an opportunity there … so again, that starts with me, putting them in position and then just being fundamentally better in those situations. It's important that we continue to grow in that area for sure.” Of the eight called penalties against the Bills, seven were on the offensive line.