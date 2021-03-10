 Skip to main content
Bills release WR John Brown, DL Quinton Jefferson
Bills release WR John Brown, DL Quinton Jefferson

Brown takes it downtown

Bills wide receiver John Brown runs down the sidelines after a catch against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith on Jan. 16, 2021.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

The Buffalo Bills on Wednesday released wide receiver John Brown and defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson, the team announced.

By cutting Brown, the Bills save $7.9 million in salary cap space, while Jefferson's departure cuts $6.5 million from the Bills' cap.

The moves put the Bills about $17.7 million under the salary cap, which was set at $182.5 million on Wednesday.

Brown, whose main asset was game-breaking speed, joined the Bills in 2019 as a free agent. He spent 2018 with the Baltimore Ravens. He played the previous four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, who made him a third-round draft pick from Pittsburg State in 2014.

In two seasons with the Bills, Brown caught 105 passes for 1,518 yards and nine touchdowns. As the team's No. 1 receiver in 2019, he started all 15 games in which he played and had career bests for receptions (72), receiving yards (1,060) and touchdowns (six).

After the Bills' acquired Stefon Diggs last year to be their top wideout, Brown's playing time and production declined dramatically. Ankle and knee injuries also were an issue for him in 2020. In nine games, including eight starts, he caught 33 passes for 458 yards and three TDs.

His departure means the team's top three receivers will be Diggs, Cole Beasley and Gabe Davis, who was drafted last year and whose solid rookie performance gave the team confidence to move on without Brown.

The Bills signed Jefferson for a reserve role last year after he spent the previous three seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.

