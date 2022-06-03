 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bills release undrafted free agent wide receiver Malik Williams

  • Updated
  • 0
Coastal Carolina Appalachian St Football

Former Appalachian State wide receiver Malik Williams was released by the Bills.

 Matt Kelley/Associated Press
The Bills have released undrafted rookie free agent wide receiver Malik Williams, the team announced Friday. 

Earlier in the day, the Bills announced the signing of veteran wide receiver Tavon Austin

Williams, a 5-10, 185-pounder, finished his career among the Appalachian State career leaders in receiving yards (No. 5 at 2,382), catches (No. 5 at 190) and receiving touchdowns (tied for No. 7 at 17). 

The Bills agreed to a deal with Williams in the aftermath of the NFL draft and announced Williams' signing May 13 and took part in the team's rookie minicamp and organized team activities. 

