 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Bills release six players as roster trimming begins

  • Updated
  • 0
Bills Panthers Football

Buffalo Bills receiver Neil Pau'u runs after a catch against the Carolina Panthers during the fourth quarter at Bank Of America Stadium on Friday, Aug. 26.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

The final stage of preseason roster trimming by the Buffalo Bills has begun.

The Bills released six players Monday morning, in moves that came as no surprise. Released were: Offensive linemen Jacob Capra and Tanner Owen, wide receiver Neil Pau'u, defensive end Daniel Joseph, cornerback Jordan Miller and safety Josh Thomas.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

The moves bring the Buffalo roster down to 74 players. That includes players on the physically unable to perform list – cornerback Tre'Davious White and guard Ike Boettger.

Every NFL team has until 4 p.m. Tuesday to get down to 53 players. Teams have until noon Wednesday to claim players released in the leaguewide cutdown. On Wednesday afternoon, teams can start signing players to the practice squad. Up to 16 players can be placed in that roster category.

Starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, players from the active roster or practice squad can be placed on the injured reserve list and designated for return later in the season. Players who go in IR at this point and beyond and designated for return have to sit out at least the first four weeks.

0 Comments

Tags

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bills/NFL writer

Gaughan's insight is featured in the "PlayAction" video series, providing analysis to get Bills fans ready for the next game. He is past president of the Pro Football Writers of America and served as a Pro Football Hall of Fame selector for 12 years.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bills coach Sean McDermott addresses Matt Araiza situation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News