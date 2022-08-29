Bills release six players as roster trimming begins

The final stage of preseason roster trimming by the Buffalo Bills has begun.

The Bills released six players Monday morning, in moves that came as no surprise. Released were: Offensive linemen Jacob Capra and Tanner Owen, wide receiver Neil Pau'u, defensive end Daniel Joseph, cornerback Jordan Miller and safety Josh Thomas.

The moves bring the Buffalo roster down to 74 players. That includes players on the physically unable to perform list – cornerback Tre'Davious White and guard Ike Boettger.

Every NFL team has until 4 p.m. Tuesday to get down to 53 players. Teams have until noon Wednesday to claim players released in the leaguewide cutdown. On Wednesday afternoon, teams can start signing players to the practice squad. Up to 16 players can be placed in that roster category.

Starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, players from the active roster or practice squad can be placed on the injured reserve list and designated for return later in the season. Players who go in IR at this point and beyond and designated for return have to sit out at least the first four weeks.