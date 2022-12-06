Bills release receiver Marquez Stevenson, hope to sign him to practice squad

The Buffalo Bills released wide receiver Marquez Stevenson from injured reserve Tuesday, but are hoping to sign him to the practice squad.

The procedural move was first reported by the NFL Network.

The team needed to make a decision because Stevenson's 21-day window to be activated was set to expire.

Stevenson would need to clear waivers for the Bills to sign him to the practice squad.

Stevenson, a 2021 sixth-round draft choice, had foot surgery in August.

He appeared in five games last season, with 14 punt returns and seven kick returns. He did not catch a pass in six snaps on offense.

The Bills used their open roster spot to elevate defensive tackle C.J. Brewer from the practice squad to the active roster. Brewer returned to the Bills' practice squad last week. He was a practice-squad call-up for two games earlier in the season and has two tackles.

Cortez Broughton, a defensive tackle who was most recently with the Kansas City practice squad in mid-October, was signed to the practice squad after a visit Tuesday. Broughton was a seventh-round draft pick by the Chargers in 2019. He has appeared in 12 career games.