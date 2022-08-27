Bills punter Matt Araiza was released Saturday, General Manager Brandon Beane said during a news conference.

Araiza and two former teammates at San Diego State University were accused Thursday in a civil suit in California of raping a then-17-year-old girl at an off-campus party last fall.

"We tried to be thorough and thoughtful and not rush to judgment," Beane said. "It’s not easy. You’re trying to put facts around a legal situation sometimes with limited information. … With it being a legal situation, there are certain things that we won’t be able to discuss.

"Ultimately, we thought it was best for everybody. It’s a very serious situation and with the serious nature of the allegations and we just don’t have the means to put all the facts together. There’s multiple versions of what happened."

The lawsuit, filed in San Diego County Superior Court, alleges Araiza, then 21, had sex with the minor outside of a home and then brought her inside to a room where she was repeatedly raped in the early hours of Oct. 17, 2021.

The suit alleges the then-high school senior identified as "Jane Doe" went in and out of consciousness but remembers moments as the men assaulted her. The others named in the complaint are Zavier Leonard and Nowlin Ewaliko. Leonard is on the San Diego State fall roster as a redshirt freshman. Ewaliko was on the team last year but is not on this fall’s roster. According to the complaint, the woman had already been drinking with friends when she arrived at the home and was "observably intoxicated." The woman said Araiza handed her a drink at the party that she believed “not only contained alcohol, but other intoxicating substances,” the suit said. She also said she told Araiza that she was in high school. He then led her to a side yard where he asked her to perform oral sex and then had sex with her, the suit said, before leading her inside.

Beane said the team was "as thorough as we could be."

“We’re not detectives," he said. "This is not a football move. This is about letting Matt go and handle the situation.”

"There was no criminal case. What we had was accusations that could come forward. Obviously, 48 hours ago, a civil case was filed. We circled back with Matt. A lot of things that right now we can’t close the loop on. ... We don't have a lot of things right now," Beane said. "We really don't. This is very serious. We just decided that the most important thing is not about football. It's about letting Matt go handle things."

Beane said several times that "this is bigger than football."

"Our culture here is more important than winning football games," Beane said.

The punter did not dress for Friday night's preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers but did travel to and from North Carolina with the team.

During the game Friday, Araiza released a statement that disputed the allegations made in the lawsuit and in media reports.

“The facts of the incident are not what they are portrayed in the lawsuit or in the press,” Araiza said in the statement provided by his agent. “I look forward to quickly setting the record straight.”

Beane said the Bills were not aware of the incident before they selected Araiza in the draft.

“We did not know about this," Beane said. "We’ve reached out to double-digit teams and no one had nothing on this. Nobody in the league knew about it. The names were sealed. Yes, if we had this, you know how important the character and the culture is important to me. Anything that would have come up like this, we would have taken him off our board."

Beane said the team would evaluate the process it used to select players.

“I would ask you don’t rush to judgment," Beane said. "All we tried to do is put the facts together. We were not there at this incident. I would hope what Sean and I have done here since we got here 17. … We don’t have all the answers. In my heart of hearts, I can lay my head down and know we tried to do what was right and so can Sean."

Beane said Araiza did not know he could be facing investigation until a story in the Los Angeles Times appeared in early June.

“His agent did not know. I understand without getting into it, that Matt learned this summer that he hired his attorney sometime around the time that we would found out. … Once we got her accusations from her attorney and after we spoke to Matt about his version of events, he said his parents had hired an attorney and we spoke with him.”

Asked if the civil lawsuit had not been filed would Araiza still be on the team, "Probably."

"We were trying all along to stay on top of all the information that's been out there," McDermott said. "That's been the hardest thing to do because it's ongoing."

Asked how much this has impacted the team, Beane said, “We rally around our culture. It will be day by day. It’s not easy. It’s hard. We’re going to do the best we can do."

After the game, Bills coach Sean McDermott opened his news conference by addressing the incident.

"It is a situation that is extremely serious. Just hard to go through and it’s not a situation that we or I take lightly whatsoever," he said. "It's very serious and I understand the sensitivity of the situation, it's clear ... we have work to do to continue to figure this thing out here, and we're going to do that." eatedly said he was "not going to get into details right now."