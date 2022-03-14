Bills release offensive lineman Daryl Williams

The Buffalo Bills released offensive lineman Daryl Williams on Monday.
Williams spent his first five years in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers, and started every game the last two seasons with the Bills. This past year, he started at both right guard and right tackle, as the Bills rotated the offensive line because of injuries and to involve younger players. The emergence of rookie tackle Spencer Brown also played a role in Williams' departure, as Brown's play pushed Williams to guard.
The release clears $6.35 million in cap space, leaving $3.6 in dead money. The move could save $8.1 million if it were designated as a post-June 1 release.
The Bills acted quickly, because $4.3 million of Williams' 2022 salary was to become guaranteed March 20.
Williams, 29, signed a three-year contract extension with the Bills in 2021 after establishing himself as a starter.
The Bills have now released two offensive lineman in the last week, with guard Jon Feliciano being cut last week.