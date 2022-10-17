Bills release linebacker/special teamer Andre Smith

“It was absolutely unintentional,” Smith told The News during training camp. “I actually don’t ever take supplements that I personally buy. I only take supplements given to me by the team. So I still to this day don’t know where this positive test came from. No one really, the NFLPA included, has really helped me to figure it out.”

The positive test came after the Bills’ victory over the Saints in New Orleans last Thanksgiving.

His release was not a surprise because the Bills don't have any openings on their linebacker corps. Buffalo has six linebackers on the 53-man roster.

The Bills gave Smith, 25, a two-year contract in March 2021 worth $2.4 million.