Bills release linebacker/special teamer Andre Smith

Bills linebacker Andre Smith was released Monday, the day he was allowed to rejoin the team after a six-game suspension to start the season.
Every dawg has its day ✌🏾 it’s been real— Free Nine (@AndreSmith_9) October 17, 2022
Smith was suspended for violating the terms of the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.
Smith failed a test last November. He said he has no idea why or what caused his estrogen level to rise beyond the allowed limits. His appeal under the terms of the drug policy with the NFL and the NFL Players Association fell on deaf ears.
“It was absolutely unintentional,” Smith told The News during training camp. “I actually don’t ever take supplements that I personally buy. I only take supplements given to me by the team. So I still to this day don’t know where this positive test came from. No one really, the NFLPA included, has really helped me to figure it out.”
The positive test came after the Bills’ victory over the Saints in New Orleans last Thanksgiving.
His release was not a surprise because the Bills don't have any openings on their linebacker corps. Buffalo has six linebackers on the 53-man roster.
The Bills gave Smith, 25, a two-year contract in March 2021 worth $2.4 million.
Smith had been a key member of the Bills’ special teams units since joining the team in 2020. He played 68% of the special-teams snaps last season and was third in tackles with 10. He did not see any defensive snaps last year as one of the backups to starters Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano.
The Bills ranked No. 2 in kickoff return average allowed last year and No. 3 in punt return average allowed.
Smith joined the Bills in 2020 after spending the 2018 and '19 seasons with the Carolina Panthers, who drafted him in the seventh round in 2018.