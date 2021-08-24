Bills release five players, including linebacker Tyrell Adams and receiver Lance Lenoir

The Buffalo Bills released five players Tuesday to get to the roster limit of 81.
Linebacker Tyrell Adams, offensive lineman Tyler Gauthier, tight end Bug Howard, wide receiver Lance Lenoir and safety Tariq Thompson were cut.
Adams started 12 games last season for the Houston Texans and racked up 114 total tackles, two sacks, four pass breakups and two forced fumbles. Prior last season, he had started just two games since signing with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Division II West Georgia in 2015. The Bills signed Adams to a one-year, $1.1275 million contract in March.
Gauthier signed in late July when Dion Dawkins and Ike Boettger were placed on the Covid list. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the New England Patriots in 2018 and has spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins, including last season on the Miami practice squad. He was waived earlier this month. Gauthier has not played in a regular season game.
The Bills signed Howard on July 30. Howard, 28, has spent time with the Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars, but has not played in a regular season game.
Lenoir signed in May with the Bills and had a catch for seven yards against the Bears on Saturday. Lenoir, 26, has played in seven career games with the Dallas Cowboys, primarily on special teams, and has not appeared in a game since 2018. He spent the 2020 offseason with the Seattle Seahawks and was on the practice squad for part of the season.
Thompson signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State in April.
