Bills release five players, including linebacker Tyrell Adams and receiver Lance Lenoir

The Bills signed Howard on July 30. Howard, 28, has spent time with the Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars, but has not played in a regular season game.

Lenoir signed in May with the Bills and had a catch for seven yards against the Bears on Saturday. Lenoir, 26, has played in seven career games with the Dallas Cowboys, primarily on special teams, and has not appeared in a game since 2018. He spent the 2020 offseason with the Seattle Seahawks and was on the practice squad for part of the season.

Thompson signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State in April.

