Bills release cornerback Tim Harris, linebacker Marquel Lee

The Buffalo Bills released cornerback Tim Harris and linebacker Marquel Lee before practice Tuesday, the team announced.

That trims the roster to 84 players. Teams needed to be a maximum of 85 before the 4 p.m. deadline Tuesday.

Harris has been with the Bills twice. He was signed late in training camp last year after being waived by the San Francisco 49ers, but was waived by the Bills a week later. He signed with the Bills' practice squad in November and then signed a reserve/futures contract after the season. He has been with the Bills throughout the offseason and training camp.

Lee also has been with the Bills twice. He spent part of the offseason in 2021 with the team after playing three seasons with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders. He returned to the Raiders and played in 11 games.

Lee, who has started 19 of 45 games in his NFL career, then signed a one-year deal to return to Buffalo in March.