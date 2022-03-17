Bills release Cole Beasley, create cap space and need at receiver

However, Beasley’s playing time waned a bit late last season as the Bills’ offense gained momentum on the road to the playoffs. Beasley played 65% of the offensive snaps overall. But the Bills made more use of Isaiah McKenzie’s speed and McKenzie’s ability to get open vs. man-to-man coverage later in the year. Over the last five games, counting playoffs, Beasley averaged 45% of the snaps.

Another factor in the drop was the Bills’ use later in the year of more varied personnel packages to enhance their play-action pass game, help the run game and keep defenses off balance.

Like most teams, the Bills still are going to rely a on a three-receiver set the most. They used it 70% last season. But the over-reliance on the spread – they used three- and four-receiver sets 87.5% in 2020 – probably is not the direction the offense is headed.

McKenzie will be at least part of the solution to replacing Beasley. McKenzie, who re-signed with Buffalo on Sunday, caught 20 passes last season. Diggs plays some out of the slot, too. He caught 33 of his 103 passes from an inside receiving position.