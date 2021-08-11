 Skip to main content
Bills reinstate mask requirements at indoor areas of Highmark Stadium
Buffalo Bills training camp

Buffalo Bills fans wear masks while looking for seats.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

With coronavirus cases on the rise, the Buffalo Bills will require masks or other face coverings for the indoor areas of Highmark Stadium. The team released a statement Wednesday saying this decision is in accordance with health guidelines from Erie County.

"Per the updated guidance from the Erie County Department of Health, masks or facial coverings will be required for all fans, staff and vendors regardless of vaccination status when visiting the indoor settings at Highmark Stadium," the statement said. "This includes all indoor areas, indoor club levels, concourses, suites, restrooms, and other enclosed spaces. If you are fully vaccinated, masks will not be required in the outdoor areas of the stadium."

This will take effect for Saturday's Billy Joel concert. The Bills' only home game of the preseason is Aug. 28 against the Packers. After that, the Bills have one more open training camp practice at Highmark Stadium on Sept. 1 and then they open the season at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept 12. 

The Philadelphia Eagles announced a similar policy for an indoor mask mandate Wednesday. 

