Bills receivers unable to counter halftime adjustments by Jets defense

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – For awhile, a massive game from Stefon Diggs seemed inevitable.

On the Bills’ first play from scrimmage, quarterback Josh Allen found his star wide receiver deep to the right for a 42-yard catch. The formula was simple, but the team would later find it was not sustainable.

“I got open,” Diggs said. “I caught the ball.”

By halftime, Diggs had 93 yards on five catches. It felt like just a matter of time until he notched his fourth consecutive game of 100-plus yards. But those numbers remained for his final stat line. Only the number of targets increased.

In the second half on Sunday, the New York Jets adjusted to contain the Bills receivers, minimizing the Buffalo offense and handing the Bills a 20-17 loss, their second of the season.

Diggs had sped by Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner on the 42-yard catch. When Gardner dissected the play after the game, he hinted at both the ways he had prepared for Diggs and the changes he would make immediately after the explosive play.

"I watch a lot of film, and on the film, with that motion, it’s usually like a little quick glance or an out," Gardner told reporters. "I feel like the route that he ran, that wasn’t supposed to be his route, but he took off running. That’s how their offense is. After that play, I just told everybody, ‘Chill out, we’re going to be good’, and right after that, the interception happened."

It was an off day for Allen, but even so, no receiver was able to bail him out, particularly in the second half. Allen finished the day 18 of 34, throwing for a season-low 205 yards with two interceptions.

After Diggs, wide receiver Gabe Davis was next at just 33 yards. Tight end Dawson Knox (25 receiving yards), running back Devin Singletary (24), running back James Cook (18) and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (12) rounded out the group.

“In the first half, they played a little bit more man – or a lot more man – and then in the second half, they did a lot more two high, that’s why we went to the run,” Diggs said.

The Bills combined for just five catches in the second half, totaling 42 yards, as the offense wasn’t clicking. Even when going to the run, the Bills had just 41 yards on the ground after halftime.

Allen was 5 of 12 with an interception over that stretch. Any miscues by the Bills' offense were amplified by the Jets carefully analyzing their opponent and adjusting accordingly.

“We played really well in the second half,” Jets edge rusher John Franklin-Myers said. “The first half, (we were) feeling everything out and kind of understanding what we’re getting and seeing what they wanted to do, how they wanted to attack us.”

For as explosive as the Bills can be, and for as loaded as this roster is, Buffalo had just 63 yards on 25 plays in the second half. As the Bills offense realized what the Jets were changing, Diggs said he and his teammates were quickly communicating to each other what they were seeing. Still, they weren’t able to counter on the fly as needed.

“They didn’t play the same they played in the first half. When you anticipate that coming out, you kinda gotta learn it as you go,” Diggs said. “So as it happens, you’re just playing what you see, continue to roll with the punches, good and bad. And as we anticipate them doing something different, just adjusting. …

“That ain’t the first team to play cover 2. We used to see it a lot a year or so ago. We know how to adjust, we know how to make the throws, we know how to catch the ball. We just got to continue to be us.”

But it wasn’t just that the Jets defense made small tweaks at halftime. Diggs said the New York defense also threw some new looks at the Bills.

“It was a little bit of a difference from what we’ve seen on film,” Diggs said. “I give credit where credit’s due: they came out with a great game plan, and they adjusted accordingly when they saw some things they could have done better. So, for us, we’ve just got to do the same thing, especially at the receiver position, finding ways to get open and make plays for Josh so he can get in that rhythm.”

Diggs’ last catch of the day came with 7:50 left in the second quarter. At that point, he had his five catches on six targets. Allen would throw his way four more times Sunday, plus an 11th target absent from the box score.

A would-be 26-yard reception for Diggs – and an excellent catch at that – was called back for a holding penalty on left tackle Dion Dawkins on the Bills’ final drive. Had the catch stood, it could have easily flipped the game, or at least ensured overtime, with Diggs hauling in the ball as he fell out of bounds at the Jets 49-yard line.

Asked if the Jets tweaked their game plan for Diggs in the second half, Allen held firm that the opposing defense couldn’t dictate the Bills’ day.

“Not necessarily,” Allen said. “We got to get him the ball. I gotta get him the ball. Whenever you got a guy like Stefon Diggs, you gotta find him the ball. So, that's something we can learn from.”

A few plays after the penalty, the Bills found themselves in fourth-and-21. Allen would throw it up once more, but Davis was unable to pull it in. Per Next Gen Stats, Allen's throw traveled 69.3 yards in the air, making it the longest pass attempt over the last six seasons. The ball slipped through Davis' hands, and the Bills' hopes with it.

“Saw Josh scramble and saw him throw the ball up,” Davis said. “And just didn’t make a play on the ball when I should have.”

“Josh threw a great ball,” Davis added later. “Just got to make a play on it. I've made plays like that before.”

"I was looking at his eyes," Gardner said. "I didn’t see any signs of the ball being thrown short, so, I couldn’t believe it. ... I just had to stay calm and don’t panic. He was trying to push off a little bit, I just stayed poised and I made the play."

Davis finished Sunday with two catches on five targets for 33 yards.

“Yeah, you're frustrated with yourself because you know you could have played better,” Davis said. “Everybody knows they could have played better.”

With that frustration front of mind, Davis downplayed whatever the Jets did to neutralize the Buffalo receiving corps.

“What happened today was completely on us,” Davis said.

The Jets made their adjustments rapidly Sunday. Now, the Bills get five weeks to adjust before the two teams meet again.

“We hate losing in the division. That’s huge,” Diggs said. “But our division isn’t the same division it used to be, you know what I’m saying? We’ve got some good teams. So, moving forward, we get to play those guys again. They won today. They made some good adjustments. They played well, they made some plays. We gotta get back to being us.”