Bills receivers Jamison Crowder, Jake Kumerow to miss Tuesday practice

  • Updated
Buffalo Bills Training Camp

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Jake Kumerow runs during a drill.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills wide receivers Jake Kumerow and Jamison Crowder will miss Tuesday's practice with what coach Sean McDermott called "general soreness." Both are considered day to day. 

Crowder did not practice Monday. Kumerow had practice Sunday and Monday. 

McDermott said the status remains unchanged for guard Rodger Staffold (non-football injury list) and cornerback Tre'Davious White, guard Ike Boettger and Eli Ankou, who are all on the physically unable to perform list. 

Saffold suffered injured ribs in a recent car accident. During a Tuesday morning interview on WGR, General Manager Brandon Beane said he doesn't think playing in the season opener is in question for Saffold and the team hopes to get him involved in "days or week or so." 

