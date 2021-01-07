Bills' receivers Cole Beasley, Stefon Diggs questionable for AFC wild-card game

Wide receivers Cole Beasley and Stefon Diggs are listed as questionable for the Buffalo Bills' AFC wild-card playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts Saturday at Bills Stadium.

Beasley has a knee injury, suffered against New England on Dec. 28, that kept him out of last Sunday's regular-season-finale against the Miami Dolphins. After not practicing Tuesday or Wednesday, he was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's session.

Diggs, who has an oblique injury, also was limited in practice Thursday after sitting out Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Diggs, the NFL's leader in receptions and receiving yards, told reporters he was confident that he would play Saturday.

"I’m cool. No major issues," Diggs said.

"I appreciate where he’s coming from," coach Sean McDermott told reporters before practice when asked about Diggs' assurance. "At the end of the day, I’m always concerned when guys are in the training room, no matter who it is."

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, who was limited Tuesday and Wednesday with an ankle injury, was a full participant Thursday and does not have an injury designation for the game.