PHOENIX – The Buffalo Bills suddenly have a big hole to fill on their offensive coaching staff.

According to a report Friday morning from NFL Network, wide receivers coach Chad Hall is leaving for the same job with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hall's contract had expired, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Hall wanted to leave or the Bills weren't interested in retaining him, but either way, his departure leaves a significant vacancy on the staff under head coach Sean McDermott and offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

Hall had been with the team for the past six years – overlapping with McDermott's tenure – serving first as an offensive assistant for two years before taking over as wide receivers coach in 2019. Earlier this month, Hall interviewed with the Baltimore Ravens for their vacant offensive coordinator position.

During his time in Buffalo, Hall was exceptionally close to his players. Back in 2020, the team's wide receivers came together and bought Hall a new truck for Christmas.

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs felt one of Hall's strengths was helping players stay even-keeled throughout a game.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"Probably just the mental part, the mental aspect," Diggs said in September. "He’ll get you in the right mindset, he’ll get you prepared for the game, and then he allows you to play free. He’s not a coach that’s out there yelling at you, screaming at you."

Instead, Hall drew on his own experience.

"He knows what it’s like to be a receiver," Diggs said. "He’ll try to help you not only forget about (a bad play), but to make the next play. So he’s a blessing to have as a coach, just because I’ve had many coaches, but that’s one of the guys that I hang my hat on to say that. I’ll miss him if he ever goes anywhere."

In 2014, Hall was briefly with Jacksonville as a player in training camp before being waived.

The Jaguars had a vacancy because receivers coach Chris Jackson left for the University of Texas as the Longhorns' receivers coach and passing game coordinator.

In addition to training camp time with Jacksonville, Hall played wide receiver for Philadelphia, San Francisco and Kansas City. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent, after serving in the United States Air Force. Hall went to the United States Air Force Academy, where in 2007, he was the Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Year.

His time there shaped him significantly, and still shows up in the way Hall approaches coaching.

“Work ethic and hunger are important qualities,” McDermott said in December 2020. “He was always a hungry player when he played. That same passion, that hunger, that burning desire when we spoke about the job when we first got to Buffalo, I noticed was there. Now it's what you do with the opportunity. He's a young guy who is off to a good start at this point.”