Bills receiver Stefon Diggs weighs in on painful AFC championship loss to Chiefs

"We were getting ready to close the locker room doors. I was getting ready to address the team and I got word that Josh Norman and Stef were still out there, so I wanted to go out there and bring them in," head coach Sean McDermott said Tuesday during his end-of-season video news conference. "When I got to both of them, Stef was the first one that I got to, and he was emotional. He was visibly upset. So, listen, I can understand why he wanted to stay out there and watch that. I've been around this game, and those games enough, including the Super Bowl, where, I can tell you I don't want to watch it anymore, because I know how hard it is to watch it. But you learn from it, and that's part of what he needed to do to get closure and also learn from it. … I just wanted to be there for him as a teammate – nothing really more than that. Love him and care for him, whether it was Stef Diggs or the last man on our roster, I would have done the same thing."