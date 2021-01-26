Bills receiver Stefon Diggs weighs in on painful AFC championship loss to Chiefs

Long after the clock had run out Sunday night in the Buffalo Bills' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game, Stefon Diggs remained on the field.
As red and yellow confetti rained down on the Arrowhead Stadium grass and the victorious Chiefs accepted the Lamar Hunt Trophy as AFC champions, Diggs looked on long after most of his teammates had retreated to the locker room.
"We were getting ready to close the locker room doors. I was getting ready to address the team and I got word that Josh Norman and Stef were still out there, so I wanted to go out there and bring them in," head coach Sean McDermott said Tuesday during his end-of-season video news conference. "When I got to both of them, Stef was the first one that I got to, and he was emotional. He was visibly upset. So, listen, I can understand why he wanted to stay out there and watch that. I've been around this game, and those games enough, including the Super Bowl, where, I can tell you I don't want to watch it anymore, because I know how hard it is to watch it. But you learn from it, and that's part of what he needed to do to get closure and also learn from it. … I just wanted to be there for him as a teammate – nothing really more than that. Love him and care for him, whether it was Stef Diggs or the last man on our roster, I would have done the same thing."
Diggs, who finished with six catches for 77 yards against the Chiefs, did not speak to the media after the game or on Monday as players cleaned out their lockers at One Bills Drive. He did, however, weigh in for the first time publicly following the loss with an Instagram post Tuesday.
"Feeling inspired, feeling motivated," he wrote. "Yea that (expletive) hurt but it’s going (to) hurt when you give it everything you got and come up short. To my teammates, coaches, and Bills Mafia Thank you -- (you) made my first year in Buffalo truly special."
Diggs was named a first-team All-Pro and made his first Pro Bowl in his first season with the Bills, leading the NFL in both catches (127) and receiving yards (1,535) while setting single-season franchise records in both categories.