Bills receiver Stefon Diggs strikes endorsement deal with Jordan brand

“It’s funny because shoes have always been a key thing, a way to tie the whole outfit together,” Diggs said in an interview posted on the Jordan website. “When you first see somebody, you might see their face or their hat. My mom always told me, ‘People look at your shoes.’ My shoes always had to be clean. Before, I was a clothes guy. I went through my shoe phase. Now, I’m back on my shoe phase. If I get 12 pairs of shoes, I’m trying to wear them all.”

Diggs wore cleats with the image of Buffalo native Rick James for the game against Seattle in Orchard Park last season. Among other themes from this season: Elvis, "The Hangover" and "Friday the 13th."

Other nuggets from the interview: