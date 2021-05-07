Bills receiver Stefon Diggs says he played through oblique injury last postseason

The Buffalo Bills were operating at far less than 100% during the postseason at wide receiver.
It became public shortly after the team was eliminated by the Kansas City Chiefs that slot receiver Cole Beasley played during the postseason on a broken leg originally suffered in Week 16 against the New England Patriots.
Beasley, however, was not the only receiver to be playing hurt. No. 1 wideout Stefon Diggs revealed on Twitter Thursday night that he played through a torn oblique muscle.
I had a torn oblique, I thought I was mentally tough. But BEES is really different !— DIGGS (@stefondiggs) May 6, 2021
Diggs was slow to get up after taking a hit against the Miami Dolphins in Week 17. He appeared on the injury report leading up to the wild-card playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts, but downplayed it when talking to the media.
"I'm cool, no major issues," he said. "Don't believe everything you read."
Diggs said the injury had "only been around for a little while," but that he was fine.
There was no obvious impact on his playing time or performance. He finished with 20 catches for 311 yards and two touchdowns in three playoff games, playing 93%, 84% and 94% of the snaps against the Colts, Ravens and Chiefs, respectively.