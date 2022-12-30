Bills receiver Stefon Diggs says he did not give himself food poisoning

Stefon Diggs and the defenses he goes against have something in common: They don’t love it when the Bills wide receiver cooks.

On Tuesday, Diggs tweeted his frustration that he had to cook for himself, lamenting “another night of feeding myself,” where he was “forced to use the skills I learned when I did two years in culinary school." Diggs gave the experience a zero out of 10, “wouldn’t recommend.”

So when Bills coach Sean McDermott announced Thursday, about 39 hours later, that Diggs would miss practice that day with an illness, fans were quick to ponder food poisoning. Diggs returned to social media Thursday night, aware of the correlation being made, and tweeted, “Lol this was funny but I ain’t cook last night.”

Diggs doubled down Friday to The Buffalo News.

“I didn’t cook that night!” Diggs exclaimed, before a full question was asked. “If I cooked, I probably wouldn’t have had no problem.”

Diggs was a full participant in Friday’s practice. He did not attribute his illness Thursday to anything specific.

“I just didn't feel good,” he said. “One of those days, I guess.”

He plans to cook again.

“That wasn't my food, at least,” he said. “I need to start cooking more.”

Perhaps recipes were still front of mind when the conversation moved to the upcoming game. The Bills take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday in a much-anticipated matchup with major playoff implications.

“I’m going in with confidence. I ain’t switching it up,” Diggs said. “The recipe has been the recipe up to this point. It's one of those games that it's going to be a high, high, high intensity game. A lot of energy. Just got to hone in and focus on one play at a time.

"Man, it's going to be fun out there.”

Diggs went the first half against the Chicago Bears without a target. (Allen did throw his way on the Bills’ second play of the game, but a penalty on Ryan Bates negated the play.)

“I think Stef knows kind of where we're at with him, and how we feel about him and how we game plan,” offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey said Friday. “And we had some things last week that just didn't work out where they're designed to him, unfortunately. So, that's going to happen in the course of a week, and we’ve just got to make sure we're doing a good job staying balanced, and that definitely includes Stef, as well.”

The Bills got the ball to start the second half, and quarterback Josh Allen went immediately to Diggs: a 15-yard catch to start off an eventual 86-yard touchdown drive.

“It's always good to get the ball,” Diggs said of the first play. “I just take it as: ‘Man, I'm going to control what I can control with every opportunity that I get.’ I look forward to it. I'm excited. And I'm going to do anything I can for this team to win.”

Diggs finished with two catches for 26 yards. Diggs has not had a game with 100-plus receiving yards since Week 10. In the six games since, he's averaged 56.7 yards per game.

As he spoke Friday, Diggs was sitting in front of a massive pile of presents that needed a pallet cart to move them. Some were some for him, some were for his teammates, he said.

If Diggs has appeared to call for the ball more than usual lately, it doesn’t seem to have impacted his status in the locker room.

“Stef wants to win games,” Dorsey said. “I think that's the biggest thing with him is he's as passionate as anybody about winning football games. And I think he understands that in the big picture. And it's a long season, and there's ebbs and flows and everything.”

Allen said he will feed Diggs when he can, but without forcing the ball. Still, Diggs has been known to feast on Mondays. Since joining the Bills, Diggs has eight touchdowns in six Monday Night Football games, including three against the Titans earlier this season.

“I think he’s the best receiver in the game,” Allen said Thursday. “So do the opposing defenses, too. They try to find ways to keep him out of the game plan.”

Injury updates

Bills safety Jordan Poyer did not practice for a second straight day Friday due to a knee injury. Linebacker Matt Milano (knee), tight end Dawson Knox (hip), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder) and defensive end Boogie Basham (calf) all were limited. Special teamer Taiwan Jones (hamstring) did not practice.

For the Bengals, starting defensive end Sam Hubbard was limited with a calf injury that kept him out last week vs. New England. Defensive tackle D.J. Reader missed practice due to personal reasons.