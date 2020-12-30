Bills receiver Stefon Diggs named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Stefon Diggs was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week, the first Bills wide receiver to earn that honor since Andre Reed in Week 12 in 1994.

Against New England on Monday night, Diggs had nine catches for 145 yards and three touchdowns and leads the NFL with 120 receptions for 1,459 yards. He also has eight touchdowns.

Diggs also became the first Bills player since Terrell Owens in 2009 to record 50-plus yard touchdown receptions in consecutive games.

It is the second player of the week honor for Diggs in his career. He was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 2 in 2016 while with the Minnesota Vikings.

And Diggs says there is much more to come.

"I feel like we’re still scratching the surface on the potential we have," Diggs told reporters after Monday's game. "I feel like Josh is still a young quarterback, but he’s playing some elite ball, throwing for 300 (yards) plus, making great decisions, he’s not turning the ball over, he’s running. Things we need from Josh the whole season. I don’t know the past, I just know Josh right now and he’s playing great football. As a receiver, I just want to give it all I’ve got for him, make the plays for him.