Bills receiver Stefon Diggs named AFC Offensive Player of the Week
Bills receiver Stefon Diggs named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

  • Updated
Bills Patriots Football

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs crosses the goal line for a touchdown against the New England Patriots, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. 

 Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Stefon Diggs was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week, the first Bills wide receiver to earn that honor since Andre Reed in Week 12 in 1994.

Against New England on Monday night, Diggs had nine catches for 145 yards and three touchdowns and leads the NFL with 120 receptions for 1,459 yards. He also has eight touchdowns. 

Diggs also became the first Bills player since Terrell Owens in 2009 to record 50-plus yard touchdown receptions in consecutive games. 

It is the second player of the week honor for Diggs in his career. He was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 2 in 2016 while with the Minnesota Vikings.  

And Diggs says there is much more to come.

"I feel like we’re still scratching the surface on the potential we have," Diggs told reporters after Monday's game. "I feel like Josh is still a young quarterback, but he’s playing some elite ball, throwing for 300 (yards) plus, making great decisions, he’s not turning the ball over, he’s running. Things we need from Josh the whole season. I don’t know the past, I just know Josh right now and he’s playing great football. As a receiver, I just want to give it all I’ve got for him, make the plays for him.

"You can’t help but be excited. Six months ago, who knew we would be here right now? Nobody would have. I went into this thing like let the chips fall where they lay. Who would have thought it would have gone as well as it has. I’m just thankful to be where I am and thankful for the people that I’m around, they make it fun, Josh makes it fun. He tells me just get open and catch the ball."
 
Asked Monday about Diggs' assessment, offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said, “We’re really focused on our process and committed to trying to be the best versions that we can be. And that’s tough. That’s a week to week deal for all those guys.
 
"It’s good to have a hungry mindset, a growth mindset of trying to improve every day and work at your craft. Those guys certainly do that during the week. They’ve been pretty consistent with their approach since they’ve been here together. And that’s what you look for is consistency.”
