The Buffalo Bills officially have a big issue.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was not in attendance Tuesday for the start of the team's mandatory, three-day minicamp. Not in attendance for practice, that is.

It turns out Diggs was at One Bills Drive on Monday and Tuesday, but left before the start of practice – making for a bizarre distraction the team didn’t need as it prepares to head into summer break.

Head coach Sean McDermott said he was "very concerned" about Diggs' absence but refused to answer any other questions or provide details about the situation before the Bills hit the practice field.

“I'm not going to get into it and listen, I respect everyone's questions and what they want to know about our team right now and just not going to get into that anymore," McDermott said. "So we'll talk about practice. Happy to do that and happy to answer those questions."

All 89 other players on the roster were in attendance, the coach said. McDermott's tone and body language strongly suggested he was not pleased that the team’s star receiver – a team captain – was not with them.

From there, the situation got downright weird. Just as the Bills took the field for a 12:15 p.m. practice, Diggs' agent, Adisa Bakari, told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the receiver is in Buffalo, took his physical Monday and has met with General Manager Brandon Beane and McDermott over the past two days and "will be there for the entirety of the minicamp."

Bakari has not returned text message or calls from The Buffalo News, but later told NFL Media the situation was on its way to being resolved and confirmed the issue is not contract related. He described it as an "in house" issue. Diggs signed a four-year contract extension worth up to $96 million last offseason – a deal that makes it basically impossible for the Bills to trade him because of the dead cap money they would have to absorb. Diggs is making $24.415 million for the 2023 season, an amount that ranks third in the NFL among all wide receivers, so it's hard to fathom that money would be behind his unhappiness.

Since coming to the Bills in an offseason trade with the Vikings ahead of the 2020 season, Diggs is tied with Davante Adams for the NFL lead in receptions with 338. Diggs' 4,189 receiving yards ranks fourth in the league, and his 29 touchdown receptions ranks fifth. His 484 targets ranks second only to Adams' 498, so usage in the offense also does not seem like it would be a reason for Diggs staying away from mandatory minicamp.

“I know, internally, we're working on some things -- not football related,” quarterback Josh Allen said after practice. “But, Stef, he's my guy. I (expletive) love him. He's a brother of mine. This does not work, what we're doing here, without him. We wish he was in here today and was out there on the field with us and that's not the case, but I've got his back no matter what. I’ve got no doubt that we will figure out what's going on. I love him. I can't stress that enough. There's things that I could do better to help out with this process and try to get him back here and be the Buffalo Bill that he's meant to be.”

Diggs has had little to say publicly about football since the 2022 season ended with a disappointing playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, but his displeasure with the offensive performance that night was clear.

At the Super Bowl, Diggs told The News that he was confused and immediately went to watch the game.

“I watched the game after the game on my iPad. I watched the game like five times, just to see what kind of really happened, and I still didn’t draw an answer as to why it happened the way it did," he said. “We just didn’t look like a team, we didn’t look like we had any juice. It just looked like a different team, and it just didn’t make any sense to me.”

Diggs hasn't exactly crawled under a rock this offseason. He's made appearances at various fashion weeks in Europe, at the Met Gala and as a panelist at the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas. He's also been busy on social media, with several cryptic posts that hinted at some sort of frustration or unhappiness.

He did not attend any of the team's earlier spring practices that were open to the media, but those sessions are all voluntary. Skipping mandatory minicamp is something completely different, and would suggest Diggs’ unhappiness is over something significant, even if what, exactly, that is remains a bit of a mystery.

“I’m in support of Stef,” said edge rusher Von Miller, who is one of the receiver’s closest friends on the team. “I know the guy. He practices his (expletive) off each and every day. He does everything to the max. He dresses to the max. He's a great teammate to the max. He plays to the max -- on and off the football field. He is one of the main reasons why I'm here. I just wanted to come up here and voice my support of Stef, to try to alleviate whatever it is (that’s) going on. It’s not that serious.”

Diggs is subject to fines from the NFL for his absence, starting with $16,459 for the first day, $32,920 for the second day and $49,374 for the third day – a total of $98,753 if Diggs stays away all three days. However, Diggs might escape the fines because he was at the Bills' facility.