Bills receiver Gabriel Davis receives key to city in his hometown of Sanford, Fla.

A Buffalo Bills wide receiver received a key to the city.

No, this isn't a Terrell Owens-Byron Brown joke.

Bills receiver Gabriel Davis was honored by his hometown of Sanford, Fla., on Monday night following his record-breaking performance in the playoffs last month.

"It means a lot to me," Davis told FOX 35 in Orlando. "I just want to be a motivation to the youth and be able to encourage them to live out their dreams and do what they can do."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Davis finished his second professional season with the Bills in spectacular fashion, finishing with eight catches for 201 yards and four touchdowns – an NFL postseason record – in the Bills' divisional playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Davis attended Seminole High School and the University of Central Florida before being drafted by the Bills in the fourth round in 2020. He has supported his hometown by donating to Seminole's football program and providing Thanksgiving meals to first responders.