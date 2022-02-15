 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bills receiver Gabriel Davis receives key to city in his hometown of Sanford, Fla.
0 comments
top story

Bills receiver Gabriel Davis receives key to city in his hometown of Sanford, Fla.

Support this work for $1 a month
Bills KC playoffs fourth (copy) (copy)

Bills receiver Gabriel Davis was honored by his hometown Monday.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News

A Buffalo Bills wide receiver received a key to the city.

No, this isn't a Terrell Owens-Byron Brown joke.

Bills receiver Gabriel Davis was honored by his hometown of Sanford, Fla., on Monday night following his record-breaking performance in the playoffs last month.

"It means a lot to me," Davis told FOX 35 in Orlando. "I just want to be a motivation to the youth and be able to encourage them to live out their dreams and do what they can do."

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Davis finished his second professional season with the Bills in spectacular fashion, finishing with eight catches for 201 yards and four touchdowns – an NFL postseason record – in the Bills' divisional playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. 

Davis attended Seminole High School and the University of Central Florida before being drafted by the Bills in the fourth round in 2020. He has supported his hometown by donating to Seminole's football program and providing Thanksgiving meals to first responders. 

"Don’t point the finger at anybody when it comes to your dreams and why you’re not where you’re supposed to be," Davis said. "As long as you put that all on yourself, I feel like you’ll always be successful."

On Jan. 23 of next year, the anniversary of the game against the Chiefs, it will officially be Gabriel Davis Day in Sanford.

The full video of Davis' ceremony can be seen below:

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's how much Olympic athletes get from their country for taking home the gold

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Sports Reporter

I started at The Buffalo News in 2009, and have previously been honored as one of the top 10 beat writers in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors for my coverage of the Bills. I live in Amherst with my wife, Melissa, and son, Elliott.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News