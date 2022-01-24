 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bills receiver Gabriel Davis erupts to keep game going in gutting loss
Bills receiver Gabriel Davis erupts to keep game going in gutting loss

Bills KC playoffs second

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis (13) makes a leaping catch for a touchdown during the second quarter of the AFC Divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (James P. McCoy / Buffalo News)

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis became the first player in NFL history with four receiving touchdowns in a playoff game Sunday. But there was no celebration of a mark that came in a loss.

The connection between Josh Allen and Davis kept the Bills alive, but they would eventually succumb to Kansas City 42-36 in overtime.

“It's hard to be able to celebrate that when something like that happens,” Davis said, “because at the end of day, this is a team game. You want your team to keep going, to keep playing, to win the Super Bowl and move forward.”

Two of Davis’ touchdowns came after the two-minute warning. Coach Sean McDermott felt that was coming.

“Yeah, I looked at him on the sideline and I said, ‘Hey, you’re gonna make the play.’ And he darn sure made two big-time plays for us down the stretch there,” McDermott said.

Davis finished with 201 yards on eight catches. Allen threw for 329 yards, and all four of his touchdowns went to Davis.

While Davis erupted, wide receiver Stefon Diggs had just seven receiving yards. Allen said that stemmed from how Kansas City defended him.

“I think they had a good plan doubling him, especially on some of these third downs, rolling the safety over the top, playing two high, and usually when you try to take away somebody and put two guys on 14, it opens up things for the other guys,” Allen said. “Again, Gabe had his opportunities tonight and he made some outstanding plays.”

McDermott agreed.

“He’s obviously one of our best players and we’ve got to make sure we’re getting him the ball,” McDermott said. “But at the end of the day, we scored to take the lead with 13 seconds left, so there’s a lot we can talk about, but we put ourselves in position to win the game.”

