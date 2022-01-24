Bills receiver Gabriel Davis erupts to keep game going in gutting loss

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis became the first player in NFL history with four receiving touchdowns in a playoff game Sunday. But there was no celebration of a mark that came in a loss.

The connection between Josh Allen and Davis kept the Bills alive, but they would eventually succumb to Kansas City 42-36 in overtime.

“It's hard to be able to celebrate that when something like that happens,” Davis said, “because at the end of day, this is a team game. You want your team to keep going, to keep playing, to win the Super Bowl and move forward.”

Two of Davis’ touchdowns came after the two-minute warning. Coach Sean McDermott felt that was coming.

“Yeah, I looked at him on the sideline and I said, ‘Hey, you’re gonna make the play.’ And he darn sure made two big-time plays for us down the stretch there,” McDermott said.

Davis finished with 201 yards on eight catches. Allen threw for 329 yards, and all four of his touchdowns went to Davis.

While Davis erupted, wide receiver Stefon Diggs had just seven receiving yards. Allen said that stemmed from how Kansas City defended him.

